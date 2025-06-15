Anthony DeSclafani to Join D-backs' Beleaguered Bullpen
The Diamondbacks have changed up their bullpen ahead of the series finale against the San Diego Padres. The team has officially signed right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to a major league deal. As the corresponding roster moves, Bryce Jarvis has been optioned to Triple-A Reno and Justin Martinez has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.
DeSclafani, 35, will appear in the major leagues for the first time since 2023. The right-hander has seen plenty of time in the National League West, pitching for the San Francisco Giants in 2021-2023.
After missing all of 2024 recovering from flexor tendon surgery, he signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees. DeSclafani pitched in five games with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, Scranton Wilkes-Barre, before triggering the opt-out clause in his deal.
DeSclafani has introduced three new pitches to his arsenal. Those three pitches are a split-change, a sweeper, and a gyro slider. Based on movement profiles, those three pitches might be classified as a changeup, knucklecurve, and slider on his Statcast pitching data in his time in Triple-A this season.
The key reason behind the change is to be more successful at putting away hitters in two-strike counts. In his major league career, he's converted 19.3% of two-strike pitches into strikeouts. With Scranton Wilkes-Barre, he was at 23.3% (20 of 86).
"Just figuring out the right way to deploy and use those during left-handed at-bats and right-handed at-bats," said DeSclafani. "Kind of hoping to continue just figuring out the correct mix."
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the right-hander intended to sign with the Diamondbacks. There was no indication of what type of deal it was when first reported, but it is now a major league deal. He'll now get to join a club that's won five straight and is looking to make another run at the postseason.
"Really good offense and there's some really good pitching here," said DeSclafani. "I'm hoping to just come in and contribute any way I can and really be a really big part of this ball club."
As a former starter, DeSclafani will serve as the long reliever in Arizona's bullpen, something he confirmed when talking to the media. The team has bounced around multiple arms in that role, with Ryne Nelson, Cristian Mena, and Tommy Henry asked to provide length at times this season.
Jarvis, 27, pitched in Tuesday's win over the Seattle Mariners. Despite a lot of traffic, he held Seattle to one run in the final three innings to earn his first career save. Reno does not have an announced starter for Sunday, so he'll resume that role for the time being after serving as the long man in the Diamondbacks' bullpen.
Martinez, 23, will undergo the second major elbow surgery of his career. He'll take the internal brace route to repair a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. His estimated return to action will be 12-13 months after surgery. Since he won't pitch again in 2025, moving him to the 60-day IL frees up a 40-man roster spot.
Injuries have devastated the Diamondbacks' bullpen in 2025. In addition to Martinez, left-hander A.J. Puk has been shut down from his throwing program and is seeking an opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache on his elbow. Shelby Miller and Jalen Beeks have both contributed strong seasons, somewhat softening the blow.
Arizona Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers reported that DeSclafani had a locker and Jarvis did not.