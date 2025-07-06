2 Deserving Diamondbacks Selected to All-Star Roster
On Sunday, Major League Baseball revealed its 2025 All-Star Game reserves, and the Arizona Diamondbacks received good news on two deserving players.
Third baseman Eugenio Suárez and star outfielder Corbin Carroll were both selected to the All-Star roster.
They'll join star teammate Ketel Marte (who did win the fan voting) at the 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will take place at 5:00 p.m. Arizona time on July 15.
Suárez, 33, is putting forward an excellent offensive season. He's slashing .255/.322/.569, while his .891 OPS climbs ever closer to .900.
Suárez has already belted 28 home runs (fourth in the majors) and has knocked in 73 runs (tied for third). He leads all qualified third basemen in homers, RBIs and OPS.
Suárez lost out to Padres' Manny Machado and Dodgers' Max Muncy in the fan vote, but Muncy suffered a knee injury this past week and has been placed on the IL. Machado will start the game.
It will be Suárez's second career All-Star appearance, with the first coming back in 2018 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.
"For me it's obviously very special," Suárez told reporters Sunday. "I feel so happy about it. I think that I've been putting really hard work on my year, my career, even the offseason, working so hard to be successful and have good results.
"And now to be announced today to be the All-Star, for me, personally, it feels great."
Carroll, meanwhile, was just activated from the Injured List on Saturday. Carroll had been dealing with a chip fracture in his left wrist, but made impressively rapid strides in his recovery, and was activated after a short stint on the IL.
Carroll is enjoying a resurgent year after an extreme slump in 2024. Despite the missed time, Carroll already has 20 homers, and still leads the major leagues in triples with nine. He's hitting to a .251/.335/.564 slash and .899 OPS.
This will also be Carroll's second All-Star appearance. His first came in 2023 in his hometown of Seattle, en route to a unanimous 2023 NL Rookie of the Year Award.
"it's a great recognition and [I'm] really happy to be in this position compared to where the spot I was last year," Carroll said.
"I think it says a lot about the work that we put in, both individually, but as a group, too. I think when you talk about the individual accomplishments and accolades and being recognized, a lot of that is based on the work of the whole of our offense."
"Just to be able to represent kind of the whole is meaningful," Carroll said.