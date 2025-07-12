Diamondbacks' Biggest All-Star Snub Revealed
The Arizona Diamondbacks are not hurting for All-Star representation in the 2025 season, but there's an argument to be made that shortstop Geraldo Perdomo may have been deserving of a nod.
The Diamondbacks are sending Ketel Marte to Atlanta. He'll be the National League's starting second baseman for the second straight year.
Accompanying Marte will be Eugenio Suárez and Corbin Carroll, who were both selected as reserves.
Meanwhile, FOX Sports' Rowan Kavner compiled a list of every MLB team's most deserving All-Star snub. According to Kavner, Perdomo had the biggest argument to join his teammates.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Named All-Star Snub
Before getting into the argument, it's important to mention that the National League has a wealth of talent at shortstop. Mets star Francisco Lindor will be the understandable starter.
Behind Lindor is the always-eye-catching Elly De La Cruz. Dodgers star Mookie Betts has played the majority of his defensive innings at shortstop in 2025, and is always in the All-Star conversation, even when having a down year.
But Perdomo has put forward a sturdy season for Arizona. Over 418 plate appearances so far, the 25-year-old switch-hitter is slashing .269/.369/.419, good for a .788 OPS and a 122 wRC+ (22% above average).
He's recorded 65 RBI, 20 doubles, and has already surpassed a season-high in home runs with 10. In fact, those 10 homers are more than he had in 2023 (six) and 2024 (three) combined.
He only needs four more this season to double his previous career total at the major league level.
Not that there's a reason to get too worked up over 10 homers at the All-Star Break, but it's also worth noting that Perdomo has walked 55 times against 50 strikeouts, a walk rate of 13.2% and K rate of 12% — both in the top 10% of all MLB hitters, per Statcast.
He leads all NL shortstops in on-base percentage at .369.
Perdomo has been worth 2.8 average WAR in 2025, playing solid defense at shortstop. His outgoing, positive personality is a steady presence that goes beyond his age (25), as he's been manager Torey Lovullo's go-to leader in the infield.
This is not to say that Perdomo deserved an All-Star more than either of Lindor or De La Cruz. Statistically, he isn't quite at their level at this point in the season. In fact, he went through a relative slump in June.
After ending May slashing .287/.384/.441, Perdomo hit just .214 in June. That, however, has surged to a .317 average and .439 slug in 11 July contests. He hit his second grand slam of the season against the San Diego Padres on July 9.
With a National League so full of infield talent, it's not a case of disrespect or ignorance that Perdomo wasn't able to find his way into the All-Star Game for the second time in his young career.
But there's no denying that a personality like Perdomo's would have been a good fit for the All-Star festivities, and his season numbers are absolutely those of one of the NL's best shortstops.
With the upward trajectory he's ridden for the last three seasons, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the midsummer classic again sooner, rather than later.
The 2025 All-Star Game will take place at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. Arizona time on Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.