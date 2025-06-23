Chase Field Funding Bill HB2704 Passes Vote, Governor Hobbs to Sign
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been working for years to find a long-term solution to their stadium situation. Chase Field is owned by Maricopa county, and the Diamondbacks' lease runs out at the end of the 2027 season.
After years of wrangling over who would, or should pay for repairs, maintenance, and upgrades to the county-owned stadium, a funding bill has been approved that will settle those questions.
HB2704 is a bill that creates a Tax Recapture mechanism, whereby tax revenues from sales at Chase Field, as well as certain player and employee state income taxes, are diverted from the State, County and City coffers, and into a fund to handle those stadium costs.
The bill first passed in the Arizona State House several months ago. After a period of committee work, and intense negotiations between all stakeholders, the bill finally went to a floor vote in the Arizona Senate last week, passing 19-11. The modified version of the bill was then sent back to the House, where it passed on Monday by a vote of 35-20.
With that, it's all but a done deal. Governor Katie Hobbs has indicated that she will sign the bill, by posting on the X platform.
This is not a new tax, and is not money going into the team's pocket. But it has been controversial nonetheless. On the one hand, the team has committed to spending upwards of $250 million of their own money into the fund to renovate a stadium they do not own.
On the other hand, the state is now on the hook for up to $500 million, in an environment where budget cuts are imminent, and Federal funding for programs like medicaid are likely to be greatly reduced.
Both sides of the debate had valid points, but the alternative would be to face the real danger of the state losing the team. Without a public-private partnership such as this, the Diamondbacks were not going to enter into a new lease.
That left open the possibility of some other state or entity taking the team away. State legislatures in both Utah and Oregon have committed to fund stadium builds to entice a major league franchise.
The Mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, and the County board, were the most vocal opponents. It was their pushing that ultimately resulted in some of the concessions that helped get the bill to a version that would pass the Senate and make it to the governor's desk.
Once the bill is signed, the next steps will be for the team and country to negotiate a new lease. From there, the renovations and upgrades, including to the HVAC system, plumbing, and electrical, among others, will be done in phases over a number of years. Part of the deal is that none of the State funding go towards suites and other luxury amenities.