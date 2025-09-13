Torey Lovullo Gave 3-Word Response to D-backs' Crushing Loss
On Friday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks lost a heartbreaker, blowing an 8-6 ninth-inning lead to be walked off 9-8 by the Minnesota Twins. Arizona had surged for four runs in the top of the ninth, only to waste a prime opportunity to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
It was a game the D-backs could ill-afford to drop, as the New York Mets also lost. Arizona's extremely thin postseason chances likely cannot withstand a series loss to a fourth-place team.
Following the loss, manager Torey Lovullo spoke with D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh. His opening statement was a blunt three words.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Reacts to Gut-Punch Loss
"It was brutal," Lovullo said.
"It's brutal right now, it was brutal when it happened. So we've got to digest it and figure out a way to not let games like this happen.
"The guys fought hard. They threw up a four-spot in the top of the ninth inning. We had things going in a very positive direction. We just couldn't execute in some key situations on the mound today," Lovullo said.
Lovullo addressed his pitching decision, as well. Right-hander Jake Woodford came in for the save, and it was only after allowing a solo home run and loading the bases without collecting an out that Lovullo turned to left-hander Andrew Saalfrank.
"There's a stack of righties. [Byron] Buxton is a good hitter. We were trying not to let him face a left-handed pitcher in a critical situation, and we were trying to stay away from [Saalfrank].
Lovullo said Saalfrank threw close to 30 pitches in a one-plus inning save chance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants. He was available in an emergency only, though it quickly became an emergency — one he would not be able to escape.
"We've got to let ourselves cool down, get our heads about us, get a good night's rest, come out tomorrow," he said. But everybody feels terrible in that room. Everybody feels terrible in this room, the coaches' room. It's a rough scene here right now."
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Gives Ketel Marte Update
All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte was a late scratch from Friday's game. Marte fouled a pitch off his foot on Wednesday, and the ensuing contusion gave Lovullo reason to rest Marte for one more game, at least.
Related Content: Torey Lovullo Explains Ketel Marte's Scratch From D-backs' Lineup
Lovullo gave Walsh an update on Marte's condition.
"He started to feel better throughout the course of the night. He got treatment throughout the majority of the day and part of the game, but was unavailable."
The manager said Marte will get more imaging done Saturday before his status going forward is determined.
"I penciled him in for the lineup tomorrow. I'm hoping that he gets a good night's rest. We're gonna get some imaging done tomorrow. Hopefully, everything comes up negative, and he's in the lineup for us," Lovullo said.