Torey Lovullo Reflects on D-backs' Missed Opportunities
Prior to what is potentially an elimination game for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Torey Lovullo addressed the media from his office in San Diego. A litany of missed chances and blown games have added up to their season hanging by a thread.
D-backs' Current Situation Due to More than Just One Game
Lovullo spoke about missed opportunities throughout the season. He admitted to still being emotionally upset when looking back at the loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the "rain game" that ultimately cost Arizona the tiebreaker.
While that loss stands out, in truth, there were many more issues throughout the season that put them in this position.
"It was a series of games, a series of missed opportunities throughout the course of the year that have put us in this situation and we have to accept that. We've got to own that. We've got to wear it," Lovullo said.
"We have to be able to win a game that we're supposed to win in April. They're weighted the same, whether it's the last weekend or the first weekend of the year. You've got to win games you're supposed to win."
The D-backs have the second-most blown saves in MLB with 29, the second-most blown leads in losses with 45, and the most ninth-inning blown saves with eight. The bullpen has rightfully been the primary target of criticism, but Lovullo pointed out it's not only been the bullpen issues.
"We can probably pile it into one space [the bullpen] and hammer that out, but early on our defense wasn't good and we lost innings and lost games that resulted in a poor outcome. Our starting pitching was slumping. Our hitters went through a little bit of a spell right around prior to the trade deadline."
Diamondbacks DFA Nabil Crismatt, Call Up Bryce Jarvis
As reported earlier by Alex D'Agostino, the Diamondbacks made a roster move last night, in which they DFA'd Nabil Crismatt. Lovullo addressed that move on Friday afternoon.
"The way yesterday unfolded, we had to use some length pitchers. On probably the most important weekend of the year for us, we had to make sure we were fortified and had guys that were able to come in and get outs for us.
"Having that conversation with Crismatt yesterday was very difficult, but he understood. He's been in this game a long time.
"If we end up qualifying and make the postseason, he's still going to be hopefully with us if he doesn't get picked up on waivers. Sports can be cruel at times, but I think we all understand the reason why," Lovullo said.