Torey Lovullo Reveals Huge D-backs Mistake in Failed Comeback
The Arizona Diamondbacks came up painfully short of a comeback victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, falling 5-4 in extra innings.
With one out and the winning run at third base, Jake McCarthy popped out. James McCann could not collect a base hit to walk off the contest with two outs following, and Arizona's three 11th inning batters could not tie the game after LA took the lead.
Many understandably scrutinized the decision to have Geraldo Perdomo lay down a sacrifice bunt early in the 10th inning. But on Friday, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo, manager Torey Lovullo revealed a different mistake.
With loaded bases and one out, he had called for a bunt with the speedy McCarthy — McCarthy did not pick up the sign.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Reveals Mistake
"We missed a couple of signs there in that one inning during Jake's at-bat, and the difference in the game was the lack of execution and not being able to come through," Lovullo said.
"We had a [safety] squeeze put on, and unfortunately Jake missed the sign. That falls on me. I've got to train these guys well enough to make sure that when we put a sign on, that they get it," Lovullo said.
"The sign system is complicated yet easy, but we've got to be better at it. With a missed sign and a missed opportunity, you can see what happened in the game."
Execution is always the paramount factor in winning baseball games. As much as managerial decisions may frustrate or puzzle onlookers, the players have a responsibility to get the job done at the plate.
That is not to say hitting a baseball isn't extremely difficult, nor to make excuses for a missed sign on either side of the dugout.
But the Diamondbacks had two chances to score the winning run in the 10th and three chances to tie the game in the 11th. They did not, and that was all the Dodgers needed.
"We get to that point in the extra-inning part of the game where we had to execute and go and do it at the highest level. We didn't do it," Lovullo said.
"I feel like when I call on these guys, they go out there and they give me all that they can, and when they do it right, it looks great. When they don't, it gets very frustrating for all of us."
Winning Wednesday would not, by any means, have guaranteed a playoff spot for Arizona. But it would have made the journey much less perilous.
The D-backs will need to win at least two of their final three games in San Diego. And, depending on how the Mets and Reds fans, may be forced to sweep. Arizona could be eliminated as soon as Friday, or as late as Sunday.