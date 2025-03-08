Zac Gallen Gets Second Chance at Start vs Reds After Rainout
The Arizona Diamondbacks will play a pair of split-squad games on Saturday, the first of which will take place against the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time.
The other half of the D-backs' squad will head to Las Vegas to play the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark, taking place at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time. Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers will be on site.
Bench coach Jeff Banister will lead the home half of the club in Goodyear.
After his regular start was rained out Friday, right-handed ace Zac Gallen will take the mound for the D-backs in Goodyear. While it had originally been left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez scheduled to start, Lovullo said they would push Gallen back a day to Saturday, and have Rodriguez throw a sim game on the back fields.
Gallen has made two starts so far this spring. He allowed a solo homer in the first outing, but went scoreless his second time out, and has five strikeouts over three innings of work.
For the Reds, it'll be right-hander Lyon Richardson. Richardson appeared in only one major league game for Cincinnati in 2024, where he allowed two hits, a walk, a homer and two runs over just 0.2 innings.
In the minors, Richardson pitched to a 4.67 ERA over 98.1 innings. He made 19 starts and six relief appearances.
Richardson has a balanced arsenal, but relies primarily on a mid-80s changeup. He also throws a four-seam fastball that gets close to 97 MPH, with a slider and sinker in his back pocket.
Lineups
As was originally scheduled for Friday, Corbin Carroll will return to the D-backs' lineup after lower back tightness held him out this past week. The injury was never considered severe, and Carroll never received imaging.
The young star took swings on Thursday and felt good. He'll lead off, and man right field next to Alek Thomas in center.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continues to battle what manager Torey Lovullo described as "leg tightness," though it seems that that injury is not of a severe nature either. He's out of the lineup again today, and Randal Grichuk will take his place in left.
Garrett Hampson and Ildemaro Vargas will take their infield positions as they continue to fight for the backup shortstop and utility infielder job. Grae Kessinger, another candidate for that role, will DH.
The Reds will send a lineup full of major leaguers to the plate, including shortstop Elly De La Cruz and infielder Matt McLain. Otherwise, it's a balanced lineup between right- and left-hand bats.