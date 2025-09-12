Diamondbacks Affiliate Completes Incredible Walk-Off Comeback
Like father, like son. The Arizona Diamondbacks might not be on track for any playoff success, but the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles are in, and on Thursday night, they worked some magic.
The Texas League playoffs don't begin until September 16, but the Sod Poodles are certainly picking up some momentum heading into the divisional round.
Amarillo trailed for most of Thursday's game, staring down six-run deficit as late as the bottom of the seventh inning.
But an unbelievable seventh-inning explosion by the Sod Poodles offense and a thrilling ninth-inning rally sent the contest to extra innings.
After trading runs in the 10th, first baseman Ben McLaughlin snuck a walk-off double down the right field line in the bottom of the 11th, giving Amarillo a game one win in gratifying walk-off fashion.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Affiliate Has Wild Comeback Victory
After both teams scored a first-inning run, the game turned about as dismally as could have been imagined for Amarillo.
Right-handed starting pitcher Jonatan Bernal was shelled for six runs in the third inning, setting the Sod Poodles up with the 7-1 deficit they'd face for the next three innings. Bernal gave up two homers, a double, three singles and a walk in the frame.
The right-hander exited after just three innings pitched, having given up seven runs on 10 hits and one walk. He did not strike out a single batter.
Amarillo got a run back in the sixth, then exploded for a six-run outburst in the seventh. The Sod Poodles recorded two singles, two doubles and a two-run homer by catcher J.J. D'Orazio, knotting the game at 8-8.
They'd have to do it again in the ninth, facing an 11-8 deficit. With two outs and two on, Amarillo recorded a single and a double to bring the score to 11-10, then a wild pitch allowed outfielder Gavin Conticello to score the tying run from third.
After a back-and-forth 11th, McLaughlin sent Hodgetown home happy, earning the Sod Poodles a 13-12 victory.
In total, they managed 15 base hits and five walks. Five Amarillo hitters had multi-hit games. Manuel Pena went 3-for-6 with two doubles. No. 10 prospect LuJames Groover went 1-for-3 with three walks. Top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt did not play in the game.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate Action
The Triple-A Reno Aces also completed a walk-off comeback win on Thursday, trailing 5-4 until the ninth inning.
Starter Dylan Ray gave up five runs in the fourth inning, but was scoreless in his other five frames. Tristin English, Christian Pache and Jesus Valdez each had multi hit games.
Pache tripled with one out in the ninth. Two walks later, outfielder Kristian Robinson shot a ground ball single to right, plating the tying and winning runs. Reno is 58-83, well out of playoff contention.