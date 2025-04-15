Down on the Farm: Best Prospects of the Week
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a very young prospect system with the majority of their top prospects in Single-A, High-A, or Double-A. However, it's still a talented system that looks like it could have plenty of breakout years in the works or see their top talents provide a glimpse in what could be a very promising future.
Every day on the site, there's a minor league recap article letting one know all about what happened in the prior night's games and how they went. Now, every week, there will be a feature on what players, position and pitcher, have stood out the most at each of the four main levels after the last week of games.
This will provide insight into who is having a hot streak, what names to be aware of, and provide an update on how they are doing this season. It's a glimpse into a player's season and help bring about awareness of the next core group of D-backs players to come in the years ahead.
Triple-A Reno Aces
Jorge Barrosa, OF, S/R
Barrosa is a top 30 prospect for the team, specifically number 23. He's putting it all together in Triple-A over the last week, utilizing his strong strikezone command, contact skills, and speed to showcase his abilities. Over the last week, he had nine hits in 26 at-bats plus six walks to just two strikeouts. He homered twice, had nine RBI, and two doubles in just six games.
Drey Jameson, RHP
Although Jameson is still working on being able to do back-to-back days and multiple innings, that hasn't stopped him from excelling with his high octane fastball and strong slider. Over 2.2 innings, Jameson struck out five while giving up just two hits. This was over three games and should he keep this up, he'll find himself back at Chase Field sooner than later.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles
Tommy Troy, 2B, R/R
All Troy has done is hit and get on base. Over six games and 21 at-bats, he's hitting .524 with an OPS of 1.498. He has 11 hits, 10 runs, and three doubles to go with his homer. He has walked an eye-popping 10 times to only five strikeouts, plus has three RBI and a stolen base. It's no wonder he won Texas League Player of the Week. He keeps this up, and he'll be in Reno before the All-Star Break.
Luke Albright, RHP
The right-handed reliever had the best pitching performance on Amarillo by far despite only pitching in two games. He threw four scoreless innings and gave up just three hits and two walks while striking out six batters. Opponents hit just .214 against him.
High-A Hillsboro Hops
Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, R/R
Over five games last week, Waldschmidt hit two homers, drove in eight runs, scored five times, and recorded seven hits in 19 at-bats. He walked three times to five strikeouts and had an OPS of 1.164. He was named to the MLB Pipeline Team of the Week. The entire Hops team is excelling, and Waldschmidt is showing off his power, defense, and overall approach at the plate, but he's just one of many Hops that could've been put here.
Daniel Eagen, RHP
Similar to the offense, the Hops have had some excellent pitcher outings this past week on their team. However, Eagen might have made the biggest impact. Over 4.1 innings, he gave up five hits and two runs, but struck out 10 batters with just one walk. Other contenders were John West, Mason Marriott, and Hayden Durke.
Single-A Visalia Rawhide
Slade Caldwell, OF, L/L
Caldwell has been putting on a show in Visalia and showing why he was a First Round pick out of high school. The left-handed outfielder is hitting .357 with an OPS of 1.500 over his first five games. He has five hits, six runs, three doubles, triple, and a homer. He's exhibited an extremely patient approach with seven walks to five strikeouts. Caldwell is doing what was expected and it's encouraging to see.
Erick Reynoso, RHP
Reynoso had a strong outing out of the bullpen this week with a 4.1 inning appearance. He gave up one unearned run, but allowed just three hits and no walks. The right-hander struck out nine batters in a fiery display of strikeout ability. Keep an eye on Reynoso this season.