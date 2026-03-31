D-backs' Electric Infield Prospect Will Make his MLB Debut vs Tigers

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder and No. 27 prospect Jose Fernandez will make his MLB debut on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field.

Fernandez, who has played only one game at the Triple-A level, will get his first taste of big-league action after he was called up on Monday. He will hit sixth in the batting order and play third base in place of veteran Nolan Arenado, who gets a day off.

Diamondbacks' Jose Fernandez to make MLB debut vs Tigers

Fernandez is only 22 years old, but has already made quite the impression on the D-backs — coaches, fans and media alike.

He burst onto Arizona's prospect scene in 2025 after clubbing 17 homers at the Double-A level with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, prompting a swift addition to the 40-man roster once the 2025 season came to an end. And then, he packed on around 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason.

Fernandez is an imposing figure, with the added bulk on top of an already 6-foot-3 frame. He has plenty of power, without sacrificing too much in terms of swing-and-miss. He hit .272/.321/.454 in 2025, and put forward an even more impressive .280/.308/.840 slash with three doubles in big league spring training.

Diamondbacks infielder Jose Fernandez (79) applies a tag to Rangers outfielder Evan Carter (32) during a spring training game in Surprise on Feb. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You guys saw him all spring training long, a very exciting player, very youthful, continuing to climb through the system and learn and grow about our concepts, and just plugs right in," manager Torey Lovullo said.

Fernandez's call-up was the corresponding roster addition following Pavin Smith's placement on the 10-day IL. Smith is dealing with an elbow issue that is not considered significant at the moment.

But Fernandez is not simply up to fill a void. The Diamondbacks clearly believe in his abilities, both offensively and defensively. Fernandez has spent most of his time at third base and shortstop, and is not considered a legitimate backup first base option for the time being — though that may change.

"Thankful for the opportunity," Fernandez said through team translator Alex Arpiza. "It's a dream I've had ever since I was five years old, and just thankful for the opportunity that was given to me."

The Diamondbacks are fresh off their first victory of the season, looking to take their first series win of 2026 against the Tigers. It will be right-hander Brandon Pfaadt's turn in the rotation, following Michael Soroka's historic D-backs debut on Monday night.

But all eyes are sure to be on Arizona's young third baseman.