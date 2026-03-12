The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to trim down their roster. On Thursday, the team reassigned seven players to minor league camp.

With the sendouts, Arizona's major league camp is now down to 40. Players reassigned can still appear in major league spring training games.

Arizona Diamondbacks Make 7-Player Roster Move

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Bryce Jarvis (40) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Below is the full list of players sent to Arizona's minor league camp:

Pitchers:

RHP Isaiah Campbell

RHP Shawn Dubin

RHP Thomas Hatch

RHP Bryce Jarvis

Catchers:

C Matt O'Neill

Outfielders:

OF Oscar Mercado

OF Kristian Robinson

None were strong candidates to crack the major league roster. They will mostly be serving as minor league depth in the upcoming season.

Robinson is the only intriguing prospect among those mentioned. He hit to a .417/.462/.500 slash with a double in his limited Cactus League action (eight games), but departed to join Team Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.

Great Britain has since been eliminated from pool play, ending Robinson's stint in the international tournament, though the team did clinch their ability to appear in the next WBC tournament.

Robinson has had a slow, bumpy road through the minor leagues, but hit to a sturdy .262/.393/.469 figure once finally earning the promotion to Triple-A Reno at the end of 2025.

Though he may not be the first name on the list for a potential call-up, he's certainly a prospect to watch as the 2026 minor league season commences.

As far as the others are concerned, they will mostly fill out the Triple-A roster, if retained. Campbell, Dubin and Hatch were all signed to minor league deals with the D-backs this offseason, with pitching depth becoming a priority for Arizona after the injury-riddled 2025 campaign.

O'Neill, who owns a career OPS of .641 in the minor leagues, was hitting to an impressive .400/.571/.800 slash with two extra-base hits so far in Cactus League play.

He will most likely spend the year alongside veteran journeyman Aramis Garcia in Reno, with a strong catching contingent available at the major league level in Gabriel Moreno, James McCann and (once healthy) Adrian Del Castillo.

The Diamondbacks are already entering the latter end of spring training. There are only 10 more Cactus League games left to play, with two exhibition games at Chase Field ahead of the march 26 opener in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

Arizona is getting a sense of what its roster might look like, though they are still missing their entire starting infield as the WBC continues.