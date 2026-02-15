Diamondbacks Acquire Former Athletics Pitcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks made another pitching acquisition. On Sunday, the team announced it had claimed former Athletics right-hand reliever Grant Holman off waivers.

In a corresponding move, injured left-hander A.J. Puk was placed on the 60-day injured list. The 40-man roster remains full.

Holman is 25 years old, and has spent just 38.2 innings in the major leagues, making his debut with the then-Oakland Athletics in the 2024 season. Between 2024 and 2025, he owns a career 4.66 ERA with 23 strikeouts against 18 walks.

Holman's arsenal follows a recent trend of Arizona acquisitions. His four-seam fastball runs in the mid-90s, between 94 and 95 MPH. His next most utilized pitch is a split-finger offering that stays around 87 MPH, with a slider and rare sinker as well.

Holman does not appear to factor into Arizona's big league plans for the time being, though this year's bullpen competition is quite wide-open. With no set roles as of now, and hefty number of young arms looking to prove themselves, there's no shortage of opportunity to earn spots this coming season.

Holman is a young arm with potential, and is not lacking for stuff. At any rate, depth is always worth adding to a club, particularly with how the past season unfolded for Arizona.

The D-backs' left-hander had hinted at a return prior to July. Landing on the 60-day IL would prevent him from being activated until mid-May, following which would likely be a ramp-up period.

Puk told reporters on the first day of spring training that he planned to begin throwing bullpen sessions by the end of March, towards the end of camp, and that he was hoping for an early-May return. He may not be eligible to come back by the time he had hoped, but is still on track to return well before July.

"I'm feeling great. I'm about 135 feet throwing right now. I think the plan right now is bullpens at the end of spring training," Puk said.

"I've got my timeline and the team has theirs. But definitely as a player, you want to come back as fast as you can for sure. The team, they're watching for your overall health. I just know I have bullpens at the end of March starting and then just keep going from there."

