Projected Zac Gallen Contract Could Make D-backs' Decision Easier
Zac Gallen's free agency will be one of the more intriguing offseason dilemmas facing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the coming months.
Arizona is expected to offer Gallen the Qualifying Offer — a one-year deal worth around $22 million — and he's expected to reject it, testing free agency instead.
Spotrac's projection has Gallen's market value set at a four-year, $74.8 million contract. That adds up to a little under $19 million per year.
If Spotrac's number is correct, it might make the decision extremely difficult.
But there's a new figure floating out there. The Athletic's Jim Bowden, in his recent free-agent rundown, projected Gallen to receive a five-year, $135 million deal. That would add up to $27 million per year — a much less palatable amount.
Here's why that might make the dilemma easier for Arizona:
Zac Gallen's New Projected Contract Could Deter Diamondbacks
It's not that Gallen (at his best) isn't worth top dollar. But the D-backs' payroll situation and other roster needs would likely price them out of that range somewhat easily, especially with a five-year commitment, that would take Gallen into his age-35 season.
As was written by Arizona Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, Arizona most likely only has between $27 and $37 million to spend this offseason. Spending all or most of that on a major gamble would be irresponsible.
Clearly, the D-backs are comfortable offering Gallen $22 million for one year. If Spotrac's $18.7 million per year projection is correct, that might be a worthwhile investment, given Gallen's resurgence in the second half of 2025 and the overall lack of depth in Arizona's rotation.
But at $27 million a year over five years, it would be best not to take that risk, though Gallen could easily make the D-backs look foolish for passing on him, as well.
If that number is what Gallen and agent Scott Boras are seeking, it becomes much easier to walk away from the discussions due to payroll constraints.
Especially considering Gallen's steady decline from top-tier ace to one of the weaker qualified arms in baseball, the D-backs would be unlikely to drop that much of their 2026 payroll on his return.
"Just two years ago, Gallen was the starting pitcher for the NL in the All-Star Game and finished in the top 10 in the Cy Young Award voting for the third time in four years," Bowden wrote of Gallen.
"He followed that up last year by going 14-6 with a 3.65 ERA and was expected to be one of the top free-agent starters in this year’s class. However, he had a down year, going 13-15 with a 4.83 ERA and 4.51 FIP over 33 starts.
"His rate of strikeouts per nine innings was the lowest of his career at 8.2, down from 9.5 the previous year. He just turned 30, but over the past two seasons, he hasn’t been the same pitcher he was at his peak.
"Will teams see a pitcher who can compete for Cy Youngs again, or one who is more of a mid-rotation starter like he was the last two years?"
Bowden listed Gallen as a fit for a wide range of teams — the Orioles, Red Sox, Tigers, Astros, Padres, Giants, Braves, Mets, Cardinals and Cubs. Those all seem like teams more likely to spend $27 million on Gallen