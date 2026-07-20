Everything You Need to Know About Upcoming D-backs-Athletics Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off one of the most historic victories in their franchise history. Trailing the St. Louis Cardinals 7-0, they came all the way back to tie the game in the eighth inning before walking it off in the bottom of the 10th on Max Kepler's base hit.

The time to celebrate that win is past for the team, and they must now turn their attention to the Athletics. The team that currently calls Sacramento home while waiting to move into their new digs in Las Vegas is in Phoenix for a three-game series starting Monday night.

D-backs and Athletics Team Overviews and Comparisons

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) takes the field to play against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The D-backs are 51-48, and are just 0.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card spot, trailing the Cardinals, Marlins, and Pirates. They've scored 433 runs and allowed 444 for a -11 run differential.

Arizona ranks 17th in runs scored per game (4.37) but 26th in OPS+ (90), which is park- and league-adjusted. On the pitching side, they rank 17th in runs allowed per game (4.48) and 15th in ERA+ with a 102 mark.

Chase Field is playing roughly neutral over the last couple of seasons, with a 101 Park Factor (two-year rolling park factor, 100 = league average). Due to its dimensions, Chase suppresses home runs, but inflates triples and doubles.

The Athletics are 42-57 and out of both the AL West and Wild Card races. They got off to a good start, going 17-14 through the end of April, but have fallen apart since. They lost 10 in a row between July 3-12 before finally winning a game against the Nationals on Saturday. They lost that series finales on Sunday, however.

The first thing to know about the Athletics when looking at their team and player statistics is that their home ballpark in Sacramento inflates offense to an extreme degree, on par with Coors field. The 111 Park factor is second only to Coors' 114.

The Athletics batters have a .808 OPS at home, but just .644 on the road. On the flipside they have a 6.54 ERA at home and a very respectable 4.07 ERA on the road.

It's notable that superstar first baseman Nick Kurtz is on the injured list with a thumb injury and won't play in this series.

D-backs superstar right fielder Corbin Carroll suffered a hyperextended right elbow on a swing in Sunday's game and is considered day to day, although he said he might play Monday.

Starting Pitching Matchups

Jul 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mitch Bratt (60) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffrey Spring and Mitch Bratt Pitching Statistics | Jack Sommers

On Monday, left-hander Jeffrey Springs will pitch for the Athletics. He's had an extremely tough go of it over his last seven starts, giving up 38 runs and posting a 10.34 ERA, including 14 homers allowed in just 31.1 innings. Springs has a 5.19 road ERA in 2026.

Mitch Bratt will be making his third career start and is still trying to get stretched out. The left-hander told Diamondbacks On SI he expects to be on a 70-pitch limit, but that could possibly be stretched to 80 depending on how things are going.

Jack Perkins pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Right-hander Jack Perkins has made 6 starts and 18 relief appearances. He made six straight starts before coming in behind an opener in his most recent outing. His peripherals such as xERA and FIP are significantly lower than his ERA, as noted in the table above. He has a 6.08 road ERA.

The D-backs have not named a starter for Tuesday as of this writing, and will need to make a roster move. It's possible lefty Kohl Drake will make his major league debut, but that is not confirmed.

Gage Jump and Merrill Kelly pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Gage Jump is a 23-year-old rookie who has pitched very well for the Athletics in his first 10 games. He's been especially tough on the road, giving up just two runs in 24 innings for a 0.75 ERA.

The second-round pick in 2024 out of LSU averages 96.3 MPH on his four-seam fastball, and has a very effective slider and curveball. His changeup is not very good, however, and is not much of a weapon against right-hand batters.

Merrill Kelly struggled with his location and strike-throwing in his most recent outing, a problem that keeps coming back periodically. It's been very much two steps forward, one step back for Kelly this season as he searches for the consistency that was his trademark the previous four seasons.

Bullpens

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia (55) fist bumps catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) after closing out an inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Athletics don't record many saves, their last one coming on June 25 by a player that isn't even on the MLB roster at the moment (Mason Barnett). But if they do need a closer, expect one of Hogan Harris or Elvis Alvarado to get the call. The Athletics' bullpen ERA of 5.51 ranks last in MLB.

The Diamondbacks turn to Paul Sewald in save situations and he has delivered on 23 out of 24 opportunities. He has also struggled badly in non-save situations, and often times gives up a run or two in his save chances as well. He has a 4.58 ERA and 4.63 FIP, allowing eight homers in 35 innings.

The rest of the D-backs' pen has performed very well this season. Their 3.95 reliever ERA ranks 13th in the league, but the mainstays have been much better than that. Lefty Brandyn Garcia has been a revelation for the team since finding the strike zone, posting a 1.82 ERA in 24.2 innings.