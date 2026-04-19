D-backs Corbin Carroll Removed From Game vs Blue Jays With Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll was removed from Sunday afternoon's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning. Jorge Barrosa has taken over in right field.

Per an update from the Diamondbacks, Carroll was removed with what is being called low back tightness, for the time being.

Down 10-1 after a brutal, unprecedented start by right-hander Ryne Nelson, Carroll appeared to grimace after a swinging strikeout in the bottom of the third.

Carroll did go back out to play defense in the top of the fourth inning, but was later seen stretching his back/side area in the dugout and speaking to a trainer. He did not come back out for the top of the fifth.

D-backs' Corbin Carroll pulled in fifth inning vs Blue Jays

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With such a large deficit, there is a distinct possibility he was removed out of an abundance of caution. Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who have both been handled cautiously of late, remained in the game when Carroll was pulled.

The Diamondbacks can ill afford to lose their star outfielder, just one game following his electric, game-winning grand slam against Toronto.

The D-backs do have an off day on Monday before the Chicago White Sox come to town. Carroll may simply need rest, but there is no indication as of this writing whether or not the issue is severe, or will require further imaging to determine a diagnosis.

Carroll is hitting .300/.390/.600 with three homers, three triples and six doubles so far this season.

The Diamondbacks' outfield depth is already somewhat thin, though they did just see the return of left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who sped back from ACL surgery at an unbelievable pace. Gurriel returned just seven and a half months after the injury.

If Carroll is unable to go, the D-backs will have a major league outfield pool of Barrosa, Gurriel and Alek Thomas, as well as utilityman Tim Tawa. The Triple-A options have thinned out a bit, as well, with slugging outfield prospect A.J. Vukovich suffering a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for several months.

Should the injury to Carroll be severe, Arizona may opt to call on No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt, or even utilityman Tommy Troy (AZ No. 4) who is capable of playing both infield and outfield positions.

Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on Carroll's status.