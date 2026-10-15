D-backs Decide on New Play-By-Play Announcer, and it's a Fan-Favorite

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly decided on who will be their new television play-by-play announcer.

According to a new report from Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic, the Diamondbacks are expected to promote former radio play-by-play broadcaster and fan-favorite announcer Chris Garagiola to the television booth.

This decision comes after the team made a somewhat-surprising choice to move on from longtime play-by-play man Steve Berthiaume, who spent 14 seasons in the booth calling games.

Berthiaume's contract ended ahead of 2027, and Arizona decided to move on from his services rather than offering him a renewal.

But Berthiaume's replacement won't be from outside the organization. Diamondbacks fans are quite familiar with Garagiola's calls. They've tended to look on his work fondly in his tenure with the D-backs' organization.

Diamondbacks expected to name Chris Garagiola to TV booth

Former Blue Wahoos broadcaster Chris Garagiola (left), grandson of famed broadcaster Joe Garagiola, with Josh Caray, the Rocket City Trash Pandas broadcaster and, son of former Atlanta Braves broadcaster Skip Caray, and grandson of former Cubs great Harry Caray. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Garagiola has been the primary radio play-by-play voice of the Diamondbacks for three seasons, after spending two years hosting the pre- and post-game radio shows.

He took over from legendary longtime radio broadcaster Greg Schulte, who retired following Arizona's Pennant-winning, World Series-losing 2023 campaign.

Since then, Garagiola has worked the radio, but has also filled in on TV for Berthiuame on numerous occasions. He was generally received quite well by viewers — at least on social media.

The Garagiola family has deep roots in the Diamondbacks' organization and in Major League Baseball, to be sure.

Chris is the son of Joe Garagiola Jr., who was the first general manager in Diamondbacks history and the architect of the 2001 World Series champion club. Chris' grandfather, Joe Garagiola, was a major league catcher and eventual broadcaster, as well.

As of this writing, it does not sound as if the Diamondbacks are planning to make other changes to their broadcast team, including analysts Bob Brenly, Josh Collmenter and Tom Candiotti.

It will be a bit of a change for fans. Some were ready to see a different voice replace Berthiaume in the TV booth, while others were more disappointed by his departure. Regardless, the Diamondbacks are not going far to find Berthiaume's replacement at this time.