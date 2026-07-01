Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Critical Game 3 vs Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks had returned to Chase Field in desperate need of some positive momentum. And for the third time this season, the San Francisco Giants provided the perfect opportunity to gain some.

The D-backs have already won back-to-back games for their third straight series win over San Francisco, and are going for their third sweep of their NL West rivals. Arizona is a franchise record 8-0 over the Giants to begin the 2026 season.

Here's what Arizona's lineup looks like for their ninth matchup with San Francisco this season:

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for finale vs Giants

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks' lineup for Wednesday night's game is as follows:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll DH Gabriel Moreno LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. C Adrian Del Castillo 1B Pavin Smith CF Tommy Troy

For the finale of the series, the Diamondbacks are opting to put Adrian Del Castillo behind home plate as the starting catcher. It's been standard as-is to give Gabriel Moreno the final game of a series off, but that has been especially important given the fact that Moreno has dealing with a hamstring issue.

But Moreno isn't getting the day entirely off. His red-hot bat is still in the lineup as the designated hitter, batting cleanup. Moreno has hit to an immense .307/.415/.475 over his last 30 days' worth of games, and has an .804 OPS thus far on the season.

Ketel Marte, meanwhile, is looking to extend his home run streak to franchise-record heights. Marte crushed his fourth home run in four games Tuesday night, which set a career-best and matched a franchise record, which had been done seven times by six different D-backs players prior.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will take a turn in left field. That spot had gone to newcomer Max Kepler for the past several days, with Gurriel serving as the DH. Gurriel himself appears to be headed for a hot streak, after a two-hit night, including a three-run homer on Tuesday.

Zac Gallen looking for rebound

Jun 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zac Gallen, who has a 6.15 ERA this season, continues to struggle. If he wants to find a way to turn his season around, it will have to start immediately.

Gallen's last truly impressive quality start, however, came against these same struggling Giants back on May 18. He threw six strong innings, allowing two runs and striking out five with one walk and only four hits allowed. He'll need to tap back into that.