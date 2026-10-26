D-backs' Gabriel Moreno Wins Prestigious Venezuelan Baseball Award

The hardware keeps rolling in for Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno, following his breakout 2026 season.

Not only did Moreno earn the National League batting title and a finalist berth for the NL catcher Gold Glove Award, he's being recognized by his home country, as well.

The Luis Aparicio Award is handed out to the "most outstanding" Venezuelan player in all of Major League Baseball. It's been given out every year since 2004. This year, it will be Moreno's.

Moreno beats out Luzardo, Rodriguez for Luis Arapicio Award

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno (14) hits a three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to a press release, Moreno earned 65 of 100 possible first-place votes for the award.

He surpassed a pair of left-handed pitchers, including Jesus Luzardo of the Philadelphia Phillies and his own teammate — Eduardo Rodriguez of the Diamondbacks — to earn the nod.

In fact, Moreno is the second Diamondback in a row to win this award. In 2025, it went to Eugenio Suarez for his 49-homer season split between Arizona and the Seattle Mariners.

Moreno is the sixth player in MLB history to win the Luis Aparicio award in the same year he claimed a batting title. He's also just the second-ever catcher to win it, following Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals back in the 2021 MLB season.

"It is an honor to receive this award," Moreno said, according to the press release. "I truly have no words to describe how I feel right now."

"I want to thank God for this award," he added. "Only He and I know how hard I have worked to achieve this and all my accomplishments, so I am very grateful for that."

Certainly, one cannot deny the fact that Moreno posted one of the more impressive seasons in baseball in 2026, particularly from a catcher.

Not only did he secure the batting title with a .311 average, he set career bests in nearly every offensive category, including games played with 130.

He hit 16 home runs, nearly doubled his previous career-high RBI total with 83 and recorded 33 doubles. That led to a .311/.388/.486 triple slash line, an improved power output and a .874 OPS.

Beyond the offensivee stats, he remained sturdy behind home plate. Moreno posted +7 Fielding Run Value, ranked well above average in catcher-specific metrics and collected +14 Defensive Runs Saved — the second-most of his career.

In total, it all added up to a player worth just over 6.0 average WAR. Not only was the 26-year-old catcher the most valuable player on the Diamondbacks' roster, he was one of the most impactful in baseball.