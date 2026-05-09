D-backs Waste Ryne Nelson Gem in Another Poor Offensive Night vs Mets

The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost 15 of their last 19 games against the New York Mets at Chase Field. This time, the D-backs scored only one run and lost 3-1 in extra innings.

Right-hander Ryne Nelson made his best start of the season and newly-selected top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt collected his first major league knock in an impressive pinch-hit at-bat.

But the D-backs' consistently poor overall offense was once again their weakness, and a rough outing for Kevin Ginkel was all New York needed to continue their hot streak and their climb out of the NL East basement.

Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson makes brilliant start

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson in the first inning against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nelson, who was in dire need of a truly dominant showing, bounced back in spectacular fashion. He tossed 6.2 strong innings and matched his season-high in strikeouts with seven.

His four-seam fastball was a weapon once more, with six whiffs and seven called strikes coming on that pitch. His newly-integrated two-seam fastball got two called strikes, but no whiffs on seven offerings.

Nelson's lone blemish was a solo home run by Mark Vientos in the second inning, but he went on to carve up the Mets' lineup until his final batter, who he walked with two outs in the seventh inning. Still, it was the first time Nelson had even taken the mound in the seventh this season — an encouraging sign, to say the least.

Juan Morillo cleaned up Nelson's seventh, then threw a dominant eighth. Left-hander Brandyn Garcia needed just six pitches to get three ground balls in the ninth.

But the trouble began in the 10th, after the D-backs failed to score against Mets closer Devin Williams in the ninth. Ginkel, who had not allowed an earned run since April 26, gave up two doubles and a bunt single. He was only able to get one out, as the Mets took a 3-1 lead in the 10th inning. That would be all New York needed to claim victory.

Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt gets first base hit

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt in the dugout prior to the game against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nolan Arenado accounted for Arizona's only run — a solo home run to tie the game in the second inning. The D-backs loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but could not get the go-ahead run in.

Beyond that, it was a slightly-more-patient, but still less-than-productive offensive game for Arizona's hitters — except for one.

Waldschmidt, who was not in the starting lineup, was tasked with pinch-hitting in the eighth inning as his MLB debut. He took one pitch, then saw an 87 MPH cutter down and inside.

He ripped that pitch to left field for a 96 MPH single in front of his family, watching from the Chase Field stands. Hopefully, the hit was the first of many as a major-leaguer.

"Great moment," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "Love they panned up to his family. I got a chance to watch them celebrate that hit. ... Those are special moments.

"So they'll have a nice celebration, and it was a nice approach. He didn't look glossy-eyed when I sent him up there. He looked like he was just engaged and ready to go, and that's who he is."