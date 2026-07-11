Diamondbacks Finish Draft Day 1 With Missouri Pitcher Josh McDevitt

The Arizona Diamondbacks have wrapped up their selections for day one of the 2026 MLB Draft.

In the fourth round, with the 116th overall pick, Arizona selected right-handed pitcher Josh McDevitt from the University of Missouri. McDevitt was a starting pitcher in 2026, but has logged limited innings in his college career.

Diamondbacks draft Josh McDevitt

Arizona Diamondbacks spring training cap at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McDevitt pitched to a 4.42 ERA in 2026, which was the first year of his career in which he tossed more than 26.1 innings. Over 79.2 frames for the Tigers, McDevitt struck out an unbelievable 102 batters, though he did walk 39.

McDevitt's fastball is his highest-graded weapon. It averages around 93 MPH, so it's not a mind-blowing offering, but it can tick up to 97 on occasion.

He's 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, so the Diamondbacks could get some more muscle — and subsequently more velocity — out of McDevitt as he develops. He also throws a changeup and curveball, though he has difficulty commanding the curve. He may need to develop a fourth pitch if the Diamondbacks wants him to proceed as a starting pitcher in their system.

What he does have going for him is his delivery. McDevitt has a low release point that can help create deception on his fastball, creating the illusion of higher velocity while also getting a healthy does of extension.

McDevitt is the fourth college prospect taken with the D-backs' first five picks, but just the second pitcher. After Arizona went extremely pitching-heavy in the 2026 Draft, they've gone a little more in favor of position player prospects thus far, though there are still plenty of rounds left to go.

The concern with pitcher selections, of course, is the fact that the Diamondbacks have not had widespread success in developing pitching in their farm system, whether college or high school prospects. There have been success stories, but McDevitt will be an interesting arm to watch progress through the minor leagues.