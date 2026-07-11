Diamondbacks Snag Florida State Outfielder Brayden Dowd in MLB Draft

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue their run on college hitters in the 2026 MLB Draft.

With their third-round pick (No. 88 overall), the Diamondbacks selected left-handed hitting outfielder Brayden Dowd from Florida State University. Dowd does not jump off the page in any specific tool category, but is another well-rounded contact hitter with some underrated skills.

Diamondbacks draft Brayden Dowd

Florida State Seminoles outfielder Brayden Dowd (16) catches a fly ball. The Florida State Seminoles face the St. John's Red Storm in the Tallahassee Regional finals on Monday, June 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dowd, 21, is only 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He plays solid defense and hits more for contact than power with some sneaky athleticism. Does that sounds familiar? It should. The Diamondbacks have a knack for landing undersized outfielders and potential contact-hitting utility-level players.

Dowd hit to a strong slash line with the Seminoles in the 2026 season, batting .293/.456/.527 with 10 home runs, which translates to a .984 OPS in totality.

The impressive part of Dowd's 2026 season, however, comes in terms of plate discipline. Dowd walked an eye-popping 51 times, despite striking out only 34 times over the course of 51 games at Florida State. Dowd can control the strike zone and check off on inopportune pitches.

Though none of his tools grade out above a 50, he also does not grade out worse than 40 in any category. In simplistic terms, he is well-rounded, and could elevate his game to the point where certain tools begin to stand out.

The Diamondbacks have had success in developing young, undersized outfielders. Obviously, Corbin Carroll is an extreme example. That is not the type of prospect Dowd is, but Arizona is more than capable of maximizing the skillsets of players who have the underlying fundamentals to stick in any circumstance.

Dowd is the third college hitter taken by the Diamondbacks in their first four rounds. Arizona kicked off their class with catcher Ryder Helfrick out of Arkansas, then selected Georgia Tech shortstop Carson Kerce with their second-rounder.

Being a left-handed batter is an asset unto itself. But Dowd also has an all-field approach that can be valuable beyond platoon-limited output. There likely won't be a great deal of power to develop out of Dowd due to his frame, but that cannot be entirely ruled out. At worst, however, he is likely to be quite the pesky at-bat for opposing pitchers, which is a very useful skillset for any hitter to possess.

The Diamondbacks will have one more selection on day one of the draft, as MLB begins to wrap up the first four rounds.