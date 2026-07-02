Diamondbacks' Historic Streak Against Giants Finally Comes to an End

The Arizona Diamondbacks' historic streak against the San Francisco Giants has finally come to an end — likely to the widespread disappointment of Arizona fans, and the relief of Giants fans.

The Diamondbacks came into Wednesday night's game unbeaten in eight contests against their NL West rival Giants.

An 8-0 record to open the season (against an admittedly-struggling club), was not something that had ever been achieved before in Arizona's history. That record was, in fact, broken in game one of this most recent three-game series, when the D-backs made it 7-0 on the year. Arizona had swept San Francisco twice heading into this set.

But after a 6-4 loss in the game three finale Wednesday night, that streak has, perhaps mercifully, reached its end. Still, an 8-1 record against a division opponent is significant. Though the Giants are not in a position to contend for a playoff berth, the D-backs do firmly hold the season series, with four more matchups still to come.

Diamondbacks drop finale to Giants

Jun 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, as it often has this season, a Zac Gallen start resulted in a lopsided score against the Diamondbacks.

Gallen's outing began on a very hot note. In fact, he threw four of the most dominant frames he has all year, and looked to be in complete and total command of his arsenal. Gallen was hitting the edges of the zone, working to soft contact and generally pitching much more like the ace he once was than the uglier version of himself.

And then, the fifth and sixth innings unraveled. Gallen gave up three runs in the fifth on a pair of home runs, then gave up two more RBI knocks in the sixth. Once again, he exited what looked like a sturdy-enough start without completing six innings, and the Diamondbacks had to stare down a brutal 6-0 deficit.

Righty Ryan Thompson entered and allowed Gallen's sixth earned run to score, but finished the inning without further damage. Jonathan Loaisiga and Taylor Clarke delivered scoreless seventh and eighth innings, and Brandyn Garcia worked his way out of a Geraldo Perdomo fielding error to post a zero in the ninth.

The D-backs' offense, though dormant early, attempted a comeback. They fell just short

Diamondbacks' offense falls just shy of comeback

Jun 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) hits against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants starter Trevor McDonald allowed only one Arizona hit through his six innings. But once he left the game, the D-backs began to rally.

Arizona put up a four-spot in the eighth inning against Giants reliever Ryan Walker, partially thanks to some ugly defensive efforts by San Francisco.

The Diamondbacks sent eight men to the plate in their four-run outburst, but still faced a 6-4 deficit. They went down in order in the ninth, and that was the end of their offensive efforts.