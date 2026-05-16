Diamondbacks Make Odd Decision to Release Veteran Pitcher

One of the under-the-radar contributors to the Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen in the 2025 season has, somewhat surprisingly, been released from his minor league contract.

Right-handed veteran reliever John Curtiss, who had appeared in 30 major league games for the Diamondbacks with an above-average 3.93 ERA in the brutal 2025 season, was released by the Reno Aces on Friday, according to the transaction logs on his player page.

It's not as if the Diamondbacks were on the verge of calling upon Curtiss any time in the near future — particularly with how (relatively) well Arizona's bullpen has been performing of late. But pitching depth is always a premium asset, and Curtiss was one of the better depth options available to Arizona at the minor league level.

Diamondbacks release John Curtiss

Sep 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher John Curtiss (46) throws a pitch against San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos (17) (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Curtiss did not, necessarily, dominate the competition with the Diamondbacks in the 2025 season, but his solid-enough ERA was backed by a 4.01 FIP and 4.28 expected ERA.

These aren't outstanding numbers, but given the devastation that racked the D-backs' bullpen, Curtiss was actually one of the best arms available out of the bullpen for manager Torey Lovullo. With back-end options like A.J. Puk, Justin Martinez and Shelby Miller suffering injuries, the Diamondbacks were forced to make do with a bevy of journeymen and minor league signings.

To that endeavor, Curtiss was effective. In fact, he finished third among all Diamondbacks relief pitchers in ERA (minimum of 30 innings pitched). He fell short of only Miller, Jalen Beeks and Ryan Thompson.

On top of the relatively positive results, Curtiss provided a valuable asset: length. Of Curtiss' 30 appearances last season, 11 were one-plus innings in length.

The Diamondbacks opted to bring the right-hander back on a minor league deal in the offseason, but he did not break camp in spring training, and the two parties ultimately appear to be headed for separate paths. Curtiss has a 4.02 ERA in Reno, which is an above-average number in a very hitter-friendly environment.

Curtiss may ultimately seek an opportunity elsewhere, or re-sign on another minor league deal with Arizona. The harsh reality is, there's not much of a role for him in the D-backs bullpen's current state.

Diamondbacks' bullpen performing well lately

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the time being, the Diamondbacks' bullpen has been on a hot stretch. More importantly, they're relatively healthy. Even while still awaiting the returns of Puk and Martinez, Arizona made a handful of shrewd moves to bolster their relief corps.

Right-handers Juan Morillo, Jonathan Loaisiga and Taylor Clarke have been tough for opposing batters to hit. Even Ryan Thompson and Kevin Ginkel have had recent resurgent efforts. Even closer Paul Sewald, who blew his first save on Wednesday, has managed to get the job done in the ninth inning at a high clip, so far.

In terms of length, Arizona has converted starter Brandon Pfaadt in the bullpen, as well as a one-plus left-hand option in Brandyn Garcia. And beyond some of the major league options, the D-backs have Kade Strowd — the return of the Blaze Alexander trade — pitching well for the Reno Aces.

Pitching depth is always useful, but Curtiss had quite a few names ahead of him. Cracking the major league roster might have been difficult.