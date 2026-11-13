Diamondbacks Reportedly Could Trade Ryan Waldschmidt For Right Price

There probably aren't many untouchable assets on the Arizona Diamondbacks' roster this offseason, perhaps barring the likes of Corbin Carroll or Gabriel Moreno.

Rookie outfielder and former No. 1 organizational prospect Ryan Waldschmidt isn't one of them.

It's not a secret the Diamondbacks will need to find creative ways to improve their roster this offseason. The expectation is payroll will come down, which could rule out high-dollar free agents contracts and force Arizona into more of a trade-focused approach.

And according to a recent report, Waldschmidt may be that type of trade asset for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks receiving interest on Waldschmidt

Aug 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) hits against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to a recent article from Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic, the Diamondbacks are receiving interest from other clubs regarding Waldschmidt's availability in a potential trade.

"In addition to Marte discussions, the Diamondbacks are receiving interest from rival clubs in their outfield depth, most notably outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt," Piecoro wrote.

"A team source said the club is not looking to move Waldschmidt and likely would only do so if the move made sense from a roster construction standpoint — namely, for a similarly aged starting pitcher or left-handed hitter who would help balance their lineup."

To not immediately rule out a Waldschmidt trade signifies the Diamondbacks would be willing to do so, but obviously only for a return that fits the above criteria. It does not mean a trade is likely, of course, but if Piecoro is reporting it, it's not simply an unwarranted rumor.

But would it make sense?

Should Diamondbacks be willing to trade Ryan Waldschmidt?

Jul 31, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) catches a fly ball during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of outfield depth, trading Waldschmidt would not affect that to an un-fixable degree. Arizona has Lars Nootbaar under contract for another year, as well as Corbin Carroll, Jordan Lawlar and fellow rookie Tommy Troy. Tim Tawa can play the outfield at a high level, as well.

Waldschmidt's MLB debut season had highs and lows.

He produced just a .693 OPS over 286 plate appearances, which sat below average but also provided two thrilling walk-off home runs in critical moments over high-level opponents.

There were times he looked like a rookie, and other times where his approach came with a level of cool-headed maturity that was impressive from a 23-year-old. His defense in the outfield, which was lackluster to begin, quickly developed into one of his strengths. He became proficient at both left and center field.

Trading Waldschmidt this offseason would feel more like selling low than cashing in on potential. Since the results were not enough to jump off the stat sheet, it might be best to retain Waldschmidt and allow him to grow into a more regular contributor. He's talented enough to do so.

On the other hand, young, controllable, high-quality pitching is an asset that does not come around frequently. A serious lefty power bat would also solve the largest offensive hole in Arizona's roster.

In short, it sounds like the Diamondbacks have the right idea here. If a can't-refuse offer comes across the table, holding onto Waldschmidt would be counter-productive. But there's no reason to send their former No. 1 prospect off right now without that type of offer.