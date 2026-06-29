What Diamondbacks' Ugly Sweep by Rays Told Us — And What It Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks are playing uninspired baseball right now, and it manifested in the form of an ugly sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Arizona is now 41-42, and has yet to win a game against a Florida-based team this season.

Here's what we learned from a tough three-game set, and a big question that now looms as a result.

What Diamondbacks' sweep by Rays told us

RISP woes are here to stay

Jun 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's been a topic of discussion for some time, but it's gone well beyond a slump at this point in the season. The Diamondbacks simply cannot hit situationally, and are almost entirely incapable of hitting with runners in scoring position.

Over three games against the Rays, Arizona scored just four total runs. They collected one single hit with runners in scoring position, hitting 1-for-15 (.067) in that situation.

At this point, it's already been broken down, spoken about at length and bemoaned. But it's not getting any better. In fact, it's getting worse. The Rays have a solid lineup of starting pitchers, but the Diamondbacks squandered chances to put up crooked numbers time and time again, and that has been the case for over a month's worth of games by now.

Something has to change soon if they want to get back into a rhythm of consistent winning.

Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly continue to struggle

Jun 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws on the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks do not have much of a choice, considering how banged-up their starting rotation is currently. Ryne Nelson and Michael Soroka will not be back on the mound for at least a handful of weeks, and likely longer.

What that means is the D-backs need to see their former one-two punch step up and take some of the pressure off Eduardo Rodriguez and rookie Jose Cabrera. They're not doing that.

Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly both put forward ugly outings. In game one, Gallen gave up two home runs on the way to 6.2 innings of five-run baseball. Kelly gave up five runs in six innings on three homers in game three.

Of course, Cabrera's day was not much better in between those two, with four runs in five innings. But he's not the one with a track record of success and a long-time history with the Diamondbacks. Gallen's ERA is now 6.15, the worst qualified ERA in the majors. Kelly's is 5.84, which is not a qualified number, but not too many spots above Gallen.

The Diamondbacks need much, much better from those two arms, and quickly.

Question remaining after Diamondbacks' sweep by Rays

What will the next three games look like?

Jun 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

After a poor recent stretch of play, the Diamondbacks should, in theory, be excited for their upcoming series. They'll face the San Francisco Giants for three games at Chase Field, missing Logan Webb and Robbie Ray in the process.

The Diamondbacks have not yet lost a game to the Giants. They've swept them twice this season. It was partially due to facing San Francisco that the D-backs climbed as high as seven games over .500 this year, and a third sweep would put them two games over.

But with how poor Arizona's offense has been, and with the questions surrounding the starting rotation, this upcoming series could be the recipe for a new low point og 2026.