How to Watch Diamondbacks-Brewers Game 3 Finale: Rodriguez vs Sproat

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play the finale of their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon, with a scheduled first pitch time of 4:00 p.m. eastern time, or 1:00 p.m. Arizona time.

The Diamondbacks are looking to take the finale of the series after splitting games one and two. Luckily for Arizona, they'll have their newly-appointed All-Star — and most reliable pitcher — on the mound in Eduardo Rodriguez.

Sunday's game will be a national exclusive game, as has been the case frequently for Arizona in recent days. Here's how you can catch the finale action between these two clubs:

How to watch Diamondbacks-Brewers game three

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Corbin Carroll (7) sprints to first base on a single against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on July 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This game will not be available on the standard D-backs.TV broadcast. That means those who have subscribed to D-backs.TV or the MLB.TV out-of-market package (if living out of the Arizona or Milwaukee markets, of course).

This game will be a part of a national broadcast, presented by NBC on Peacock and NBCSN. Fans can subscribe to either of these services if they wish to watch.

Alternative options exist in the form of the standard radio-only broadcasts. Arizona Sports 98.7 FM will carry the game for local Arizona fans, as usual, alongside La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish language only).

For Brewers fans, the game can be found on WTMJ 620.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes on Brandon Sproat

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the San Francisco Giants on June 29, 2026, at Chase Field in Phoenix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless of how any of the peripheral metrics may look, the truth is veteran lefty Eduardo Rodriguez has simply been the most reliable starting pitcher in the D-backs' rotation. As injuries and underperformance have plagued the rest of Arizona's starter group, Rodriguez has yet to fall victim to such a fate.

Rodriguez has a 2.21 ERA thus far this season, which was a strong enough case for him to earn his first career All-Star appearance — announced on Saturday afternoon alongside Corbin Carroll.

Rodriguez has faced the Brewers four times as a member of the D-backs, giving up 11 earned runs in 18.1 innings. His most recent start was a 4.2-inning, two-run affair, in which the Diamondbacks were able to hang on for a 6-2 victory.

Sproat, meanwhile, was acquired from the New York Mets in the Freddy Peralta trade this offseason. He has not been particularly effective this season, with a 5.28 ERA. With that said, he posted a 3.46 ERA in the month of June, and has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts. The Diamondbacks got to him for four runs in 4.1 innings on April 29.