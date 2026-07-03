How to Watch Diamondbacks-Brewers Game 1: Jose Cabrera vs Kyle Harrison

The Arizona Diamondbacks, fresh off a needed reset series against the San Francisco Giants, will suddenly be staring down a much tougher opponent.

To wrap up their short homestand, Arizona will get three games against the NL Central's best, with the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field for the holiday weekend.

Friday night's game will, however, be another national exclusive. Here's how you can catch the Diamondbacks and Brewers in action.

How to watch Diamondbacks vs Brewers game one

Arizona Diamondbacks baserunner Ketel Marte (4)reacts after stealing second base against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix, on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This game will be broadcast by Apple TV, a broadcast option the Diamondbacks have gotten their fair share of in recent weeks. What that means, of course, is that it will not be available to D-backs.TV subscribers on MLB.TV, nor will it be available on the MLB.TV out-of-market package.

In order to catch Friday night's series opener, fans will have to be subscribed to Apple TV, as that is the only television viewing option. Apple TV does, however, offer free trials for those who are first-time subscribers.

In terms of radio, the game will be carried locally by Arizona Sports 98.7, as well as La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM (Spanish). Brewers fans can tune in to WTMJ 620.

Lineup for Diamondbacks-Brewers game one

Jun 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with teammate Corbin Carroll after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Arizona's lineup will look like for Friday's game:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Ildemaro Vargas DH LuJames Groover CF Tommy Troy

The Diamondbacks are bringing out all the right-handed bats for their matchup with left-hander Kyle Harrison. Notably, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has heated up of late, with an .817 OPS in his last seven games, including a three-run homer in game two against the Giants.

Ildemaro Vargas takes first base duties away from the lefty-hitting Pavin Smith, and rookie LuJames Groover will get his first start since June 27 against the Rays.

Jose Cabrera vs Kyle Harrison

Jun 20, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison has been a nearly untouchable arm this season. He's got a 2.57 ERA, with over a third of his 22 earned runs coming in one game against the Athletics in Las Vegas.

His expected ERA (3.01) and FIP (3.03) support the claim that he's been almost entirely as elite as his raw ERA suggests. This will be a tough matchup for Arizona, no question.

Rookie Jose Cabrera made an excellent first impression on Arizona, with five scoreless innings in his debut. He was bit for four earned runs in five frames against the Rays, but has displayed a quality arsenal with solid-enough command for a rookie, as well as a confident, positive mound presence.