James McCann's Timely Return Strengthens the D-backs' Catcher Group

The Arizona Diamondbacks, perhaps a bit earlier than expected, have reinstated their veteran backup catcher from the injured list.

On Monday, the team announced that James McCann, who had been down on the IL since May 19, after he was pulled from a game early with a right quad strain.

In a corresponding move, Arizona has elected to send catcher and left-handed DH option Adrian Del Castillo back down to the minor leagues, optionining him to Triple-A Reno.

Since McCann was placed on the 10-day IL, and not the 60-day IL, no 40-man roster move was required, and Del Castillo's 26-man roster spot will be enough to welcome McCann back to the battery.

Diamondbacks activate James McCann

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not so much McCann's bat (this year, at least) that may have been missed. The 36-year-old was hitting just .203 with a .471 OPS in his small sample size of 62 plate appearances this season. That, obviously, is a bit of a far cry from his .260/.324/.431 slash he posted once joining Arizona mid-2025.

But what the veteran does provide is a bit more of an intangible benefit. Not only is McCann a positive clubhouse presence, and a veteran role model for some of the younger players, but he's been able to work well with the D-backs' pitching staff, often getting a bit more production out of Arizona's struggling arms.

That was notable with Zac Gallen last season, who seemed to perform at a much higher clip when throwing to McCann. Gallen has a 6.36 ERA this season, and his struggles have continued. He may be in need of McCann's efforts if he wants to start to turn his season around anytime in the near future.

There's no question that starter Gabriel Moreno provides the best offense (and defense) of Arizona's catcher group, but he's been banged up and prone to injuries in the past. Allowing McCann to catch while slotting Moreno into a DH slot more frequently could help Arizona in the long run, as well.

It is worth noting, however, that McCann only got into three rehab games after such a long downtime. He went 0-for-12 in those three games.

It's been somewhat of a theme this season, seeing D-backs players return quickly from injury, but with a significant re-adjustment period following their activation due to a lack of rehab reps. Arizona does not need intense production from McCann offensively, but that is certainly something to keep an eye on as he returns to play.