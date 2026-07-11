Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Game 1 vs Dodgers: Waldschmidt Returns

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set for the opener of a tough three-game series with the Dodgers in Los Angeles this weekend — the final series ahead of the 2026 All-Star Break.

Arizona took two of their four-game set with the San Diego Padres, but will finish their California road trip with a tougher challenge in the form of baseball's best-record club.

The Diamondbacks will get somewhat of a break for game one; Shohei Ohtani and his 1.79 ERA was the Dodgers' scheduled starter, but he was scratched due to a left knee issue.

Ohtani will still serve as the DH in this game, but Arizona will see LA right-hander Kyle Hurt open a bullpen game on Friday night.

Let's take a look at the Diamondbacks' lineup for game one against their heavyweight opponents on Friday night.

Diamondbacks' lineup vs Dodgers on Friday

Jun 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Below is the Diamondbacks' lineup:

DH Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 2B Ildemaro Vargas 3B Nolan Arenado CF Ryan Waldschmidt 1B Tim Tawa

Ketel Marte will get a day off his feet at second base and will serve as Arizona's designated hitter. That means it will be Ildemaro Vargas taking over at second base. But that's not the big story of Friday's game.

The Diamondbacks have brought back their No. 1 prospect — outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt — in a transaction that also saw the DFA of struggling first baseman and DH option Pavin Smith. Waldschmidt will immediately get into his first game, starting in center field over fellow rookie Tommy Troy.

Filling the first base hole in place of Smith will be utilityman Tim Tawa, who has been a strong defender at a variety of positions despite a lack of offensive numbers.

Waldschmidt, however, will begin his second stint of the year on the major league club. It was clear during his first time up he had the tools and approach to be an effective major league player, both on offense and defense.

But, as often happens with young prospects, MLB pitching began to catch up, and Waldschmidt's numbers declined sharply, prompting his return to the minor leagues. For his 33-game, 122-plate-appearance sample size in the major leagues, Waldschmidt hit .259/.314/.357 for a .671 OPS. He recorded nine doubles and a triple, but has yet to leave the yard for the first time as a big-leaguer.

For Triple-A Reno, Waldschmidt has hit .288/.405/.492 with six homers, good for a .897 OPS and 119 wRC+ — 19% above league average in an extremely hitter-friendly Reno environment.