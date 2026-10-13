The 3 Biggest Steals of Diamondbacks' 2026 Season
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The Arizona Diamondbacks went into 2026 with a high payroll, but they still had to find ways toi maximize value from lower-cost players.
Though the 2026 season ultimately ended in disappointment for the Diamondbacks, missing the playoffs for the third straight season, there were some high-value success stories from some of their less-expensive contributors.
Here are three of the biggest steals of the 2026 for general manager Mike Hazen and the Diamondbacks:
1: Diamondbacks catcher James McCann
The Diamondbacks snagged McCann from the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A club in 2025, and prioritized re-signing him early in the offseason ahead of 2026.
Arizona got McCann back on a one-year deal worth only $2.75 million, but received quality output and a steady veteran presence, both behind home plate and in the locker room.
McCann slashed .282/.311/.455 with seven homers for a .766 OPS in just 166 plate appearances. It was his best offensive season by those figures since 2020 with the Chicago White Sox.
Not only was McCann a quality batter, he worked well with Arizona's resurgent pitching staff and allowed the team to give Gabriel Moreno plenty of DH days. Moreno played a career-high 130 games as a result and won the National League batting title.
For less than $3 million, McCann was worth every penny, and could be a re-sign candidate for another lower-cost deal in the late stages of a sturdy career.
2: Diamondbacks 3B Nolan Arenado
The Diamondbacks traded for future hall of fame third baseman Nolan Arenado ahead of 2026.
Coming off back-to-back down seasons, Arenado only cost the D-backs pitching prospect Jack Martinez, who pitched to a 4.61 ERA in 2026 between Low-A and High-A in the St. Louis organization.
The Cardinals also ate a hefty portion of Arenado's salary. Arizona was only responsible for $5 million and will only owe him $6 million in 2026.
All they got out of Arenado was a team-leading 30 homers, a .255/.331/.475 slash and an .806 OPS that was Arenado's highest since 2022. All of this came alongside strong third base defense from the platinum glover.
3: Diamondbacks RHP Michael Soroka
Quality starting pitching tends to come with a large price tag. This one didn't.
Arizona signed Michael Soroka to a one-year deal worth $7.5 million, up to $9.5 million. They got production that came close to Eduardo Rodriguez's level of dominance, albeit with some injury breaks in the middle.
Soroka pitched to a 3.41 ERA over 116 innings this season — his best ERA since his rookie All-Star season in 2019. He struck out 114 batters and walked only 29, picking up nine wins in 21 starts.
The injury bug did limit that production to a certain degree, but when he was healthy, Soroka was an extremely high-value arm for undere $10 million. He expressed a desire to return, as well, though whether or not that is a realistic possibility remains to be seen.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz