Where Diamondbacks Rank After Newest MLB Prospect Update

On Thursday, MLB Pipeline rleeased its newest prospect rankings, including the overall top 100, as well as new top-30 rankings for each individual club.

Here's how the Arizona Diamondbacks made out after this latest update. It's not exactly ideal.

Diamondbacks have only one top-100 prospect

Arizona Diamondbacks infield prospect Demetrio Crisantes poses for a picture prior to the Spring Breakout game against the Kansas City Royals prospect at Salt River Fields, March 14, 2025 | Jack Sommers

The Diamondbacks have not populated the top end of the MLB top 100 prospect list for some time, dating back to the days of Jordan Lawlar and Corbin Carroll.

But where Arizona stands in the current top 100 is brutal. The Diamondbacks have only been awarded one top-100 prospect in the latest re-ranks, in the form of No. 1 organizational prospect and second baseman Demetrio Crisantes, at No. 75.

Crisantes has been a bit of a hidden gem in the Diamondbacks' system for a while, but some injury issues have limited his output. The Nogales, Arizona native has shot up the farm and currently resides in Triple-A Reno despite being just 21 years old.

Crisantes went from High-A to Triple-A over the course of just 39 games. He hit to a .961 OPS for the Amarillo Sod Poodles in 35 of those games before heading to Reno, where he's hitting .304, but with just five extra-base hits in 18 games.

The 21-year-old did just hit his first Triple-A homer two days prior, and there's untapped power potential in his bat, but it is a bit of a rough look that Crisantes is Arizona's lone representation on the top 100 list — and so far down, as well.

Notable changes to Diamondbacks' top-30 prospect list

Arkansas junior catcher Ryder Helfrick (27) makes contact off a Missouri State pitch during the NCAA First Round of the Lawrence Regional at Hoglund Ballpark on May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks' own prospect rankings got a bit of a shuffle, as well. Crisantes remains the No. 1 following the graduation of outfielder and former top prospsect Ryan Waldschmidt.

But beneath Crisantes, there's a new No. 2: catcher Ryder Helfrick, who Arizona drafted with their first-round selection this season.

Helfrick has already hit two home runs in his first six games for the Class-A Visalia Rawhide. Other recent draftees RHP Blake Bryant (No. 6) and SS Carson Kerce (No. 7) also crack the top 10. Meanwhile, shortstop Kayson Cunningham moves to No. 3 and outfielder Slade Caldwell plummets to No. 24.

Right-hander David Hagaman, part of the Merrill Kelly trade, is now Arizona's top pitching prospect at No. 4.

Speaking of the Kelly deal, left-hander Kohl Drake moved down to 22, while Mitch Bratt stays in the top 15 at No. 12. Those two arms are getting closer to graduating prospect status.

Other notable changes include power infielder Manuel Pena's addition to the top 30 (No. 27), Korean shortstop prospect Jun-Sang Eom at No. 25 and catcher Carlos Virahonda leaping all the way up to No. 5.