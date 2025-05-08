4 Dodgers Among Early-Season MVP Favorites, According to the Experts
The Los Angeles Dodgers have consistently been one of the best teams in baseball, and their success largely stems from the high-caliber performances of their biggest stars.
In a poll early in the season regarding potential MVP candidates, the Dodgers had four names mentioned in the conversation: Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Mookie Betts.
Jason Foster of MLB.com conducted a poll, asking 46 experts to cast their early-season ballots. Ohtani was the top vote-getter for the Dodgers, as he ranked third overall.
"Ohtani was a near-universal preseason favorite to win his fourth MVP Award (and third straight), especially coming off MLB's first 50-50 season and with the expectation that he'd return to the mound at some point in the first half," Foster wrote.
"He's still not close to pitching in games, but his bat and his legs have him on pace for a 40-40 season. His numbers so far aren't blatantly flashy compared to 2024, but his .970 OPS through Sunday was still seventh-best in baseball. And, again: He's on a 40-40 pace."
Ohtani is the reigning National League Most Valuable Player and one of the best baseball hitters who can also serve as a top-of-the-rotation arm for a team when healthy. He is expected to resume pitching at some point this season, making him a WAR monster that will be hard to dethrone.
Then there are established veterans Teoscar Hernandez and Mookie Betts, who consistently get on base, create offense, and possess strong gloves to support it. While they have not delivered out-of-this-world production to warrant serious consideration, they will always be part of the conversation.
Yamamoto, however, could be a legitimate contender if he maintains his strong start. However, considering the Dodgers' overall talent and how difficult it is for a pitcher to win the award, it’s hard to see Ohtani being passed over by Yamamoto in the voting.
Ohtani's biggest competition will likely come in the form of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Pete Alonso, who are off to hot start themselves.
In the poll, both finished above Ohtani, and rightfully so given the production so far. However, given the Japanese talent's lofty projections, they will need to keep up their current level of play to dethrone the reigning MVP.
