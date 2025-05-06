Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Summon Outfielder From Triple-A as Teoscar Hernandez Decision Looms

J.P. Hoornstra

Feb 19, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17), center, stands next to center fielder James Outman (33) during batting practice at spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Dodgers have not formally announced whether or not outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who suffered a hamstring injury Monday night in Miami, will be placed on the 10-day injured list.

Just as manager Dave Roberts suggested after the game, however, outfielder James Outman has arrived from Triple-A Oklahoma City for a possible promotion. Outman is on the taxi squad as of now, pending a formal IL move.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times was the first to report Outman's arrival on Twitter/X on Tuesday.

