Dodgers Summon Outfielder From Triple-A as Teoscar Hernandez Decision Looms
The Dodgers have not formally announced whether or not outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who suffered a hamstring injury Monday night in Miami, will be placed on the 10-day injured list.
Just as manager Dave Roberts suggested after the game, however, outfielder James Outman has arrived from Triple-A Oklahoma City for a possible promotion. Outman is on the taxi squad as of now, pending a formal IL move.
Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times was the first to report Outman's arrival on Twitter/X on Tuesday.
