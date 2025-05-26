Chris Taylor Says ‘It Was Time’ to Leave Dodgers in First Statement Since Release
Utility man Chris Taylor made his first comments on being released from the Los Angeles Dodgers after spending nearly a decade with the team.
"It was emotional. I've been on the Dodgers for nine years, but I do believe it was time, for me," Taylor told reporters Monday. "It was my time to kind of start fresh, you know, hopefully turn the page, start a new chapter. I'm excited to do that here."
Taylor signed with the Los Angeles Angels and is set to make his debut as the team's centerfielder against the New York Yankees Monday.
The Dodgers cut two of their longest-tenured players in the span of a week. Longtime catcher Austin Barnes was designated for assignment just four days before Taylor's release.
Manager Dave Roberts spoke about the Dodgers' decision to release the utility man, and echoed a similar sentiment to Taylor's first comments since his departure.
"He wanted an opportunity to play more and if it wasn't going to be here, to play somewhere else," Roberts said. "That's kind of the thought behind how it played out. I respect him for betting on himself. Hopefully, he gets an opportunity to play more somewhere else."
The Dodgers used Taylor sparingly this season as he received just 35 plate appearances, going 7-for-35 with 13 strikeouts this season. He appeared in 28 of the Dodgers’ 46 games in 2025, starting in only six of those contests.
Taylor was in the final year of a four-year, $60 million deal and had $16 million guaranteed left on his deal entering the season. While he will still be getting his remaining salary from the Dodgers, the Angels and Taylor agreed to a one-year, $760,000 deal.
In Anaheim, the two-time World Series champion gets the fresh start he's been searching for.
