Dave Roberts Remains Cryptic On Dodgers Reliever, Says He Suffered Off-Field Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to pitching injuries, especially to their relieving arms.
The latest injury on the laundry list of bullpen ailments has a little more mystique, but just as much frustration. One of the brightest young relievers poised for a breakout season is now roaming the clubhouse in a walking boot.
Edgardo Henriquez went from a key pitcher in October to now facing significant time missed to start the 2025 campaign.
In terms of what the injury was, manager Dave Roberts didn't discuss any details. In fact, Roberts claimed he didn't want to get into what happened at this present moment.
All that is known currently, per The Athletic's Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya, is that there was an off-field "mishap," and Henriquez will be out for 4-6 weeks.
In Cactus League play so far, Henriquez has thrown 2.1 innings and earned two strikeouts with a WHIP of 2.57.
In an extremely rare case for a MLB player, especially at just 22 years old, Henriquez has logged more postseason innings than regular season ones in his short career.
The aforementioned pitching injuries have long plagued the Dodgers roster far before this spring, but that proved to be a perfect opportunity for a young right-hander to earn a spot in Los Angeles.
Henriquez was called up in September and took the ultimate fast track to pitching experience only a handful of players are lucky enough to get in a full major league career.
After posting a 2.72 ERA across 53 innings in the minors, Henriquez was called up in late September of 2024, making three appearances for a total of 3.1 innings.
He then got the nod to make it on the postseason roster getting three October appearances in the NLDS and NLCS. His five total innings and three strikeouts were enough to show his promise and raise his expectations for 2025.
Until more details about the injury come out, Henriquez will be working diligently to get back onto the mound and continue where he left off in October.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.