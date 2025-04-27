Dodgers All-Star Tyler Glasnow Exits Game With Concerning Looking Injury
Tyler Glasnow has left his start early for the Los Angeles Dodgers for a second consecutive outing.
The All-Star left the Sunday start ahead of the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates after warming up on the mound. Ben Casparius has entered the game in his absence.
Last Sunday, when Glasnow was on the mound against the Texas Rangers for just four innings. He threw a single pitch in the fifth before leg cramps ultimately held him out of the game.
It was recently announced by the team that Glasnow's cause of injury against the Pirates was shoulder discomfort.
Ahead of the game, manager Dave Roberts seemed confident in his All-Star and his upcoming performance despite the recent early exits.
"He did an IV yesterday, just kind of getting his body hydrated, all the work leading up to today is good," said Roberts, "so for me and the training staff there's no concern going into this start, which is a good thing."
Glasnow gave up two hits against Pittsburgh that were both long balls, along with a walk over his 17 pitches. The shoulder discomfort announcement is concerning, but fans will hope that it doesn't lead to yet another Dodgers pitcher on the injured list, let alone an All-Star.
There is more positive Dodgers pitching news as Tony Gonsolin has been showing promise in a potential return since an injury setback this past spring, and Clayton Kershaw already back in Triple-A making rehab starts.
The hope is that Glasnow will not be the latest IL casualty for the pitching roster and be able to work past this shoulder discomfort, but his overall health and availability for the later stretches of the season are paramount.
