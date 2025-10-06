Dodgers Announce Will Smith Update With Him Out of Lineup for NLDS Game 2
The Los Angeles Dodgers have an update on All-Star catcher Will Smith as he continues to progress towards a full return from a hairline fracture in his hand.
Although he is out of the lineup in Game 2, manager Dave Roberts claimed that his backstop still feels good, but is also building up to the full workload that comes with being a catcher in October. Roberts didn't rule out a Game 3 start if his health allows.
"Given Will hasn't had much of a workup coming back from the IL, catching the five innings [on Saturday] to then build up tonight to then feel like he's in a better spot," said Roberts, "came out of it feeling good, which is encouraging. If we continue to trend, then having him start Game 3, if it still looks good."
Smith was also out of the Game 1 lineup, but later came in to both hit and work behind the dish, ultimately finishing the game as the backstop.
More news: Dodgers Ace Named Best Starting Pitcher in Postseason
Smith hasn't been fully healthy since September 3, when a foul ball hit him on the hand and caused the fracture. He would try to play a few days later, collecting a double and playing a full game behind the plate, but landed on the IL shortly.
There has been no time to have any sort of process to ramp back up, only being thrown directly into the fire when he came in to pinch-hit in the NLDS. Although he struck out twice, he would get hit by a pitch in the seventh inning and stay on base for a Teoscar Hernández three-run home run later than same inning.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Opens Up About Retirement Timeline
In Smith's absence, Ben Rortvedt has emerged as an above average option to replace such a force behind the plate. In Rortvedt's first three postseason contests, he has collected three hits, an RBI, and an OPS of 1.238.
During 26 regular season games with the Tampa Bay Rays, Rortvedt hit just .095, and in 18 appearances with LA, increased this mark to .224.
Rortvedt went from an under-the-radar trade acquisition to serve as a backup in Triple-A Oklahoma City, to helping the defending champions on their goal of becoming baseball's first back-to-back champions in a quarter century with less than a month to go before the postseason.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.