Dodgers Break Silence on Fernando Valenzuela Health Concerns
According to a report from NBC 4 Los Angeles, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela has reportedly been hospitalized with an "unspecified health problem."
Because of this, he will not be involved in the Dodgers' Spanish language broadcasts in the 2024 playoffs.
"Fernando Valenzuela has stepped away from the Dodger broadcast booth for the remainder of this year to focus on his health," the Dodgers said on social media. "He and his family truly appreciate the love and support of fans as he aims to return for the 2025 season, and they have asked for privacy during this time."
Valenzuela began his baseball career in Mexico with the Mauos de Navoja in 1977. After being scouted by a number of teams, Mike Brito of the Dodgers noticed the pitcher when evaluating a shortstop. The rest, as they say, is history.
Valenzuela first played with Los Angeles on Opening Day of the 1980 season after pitcher Jerry Reuss was injured. He proceeded to shut out the Houston Astros 2-0.
Valenzuela started the season 8-0 with an ERA of 0.50 and five shutouts. His skill and flamboyant pitching led to Valenzuela becoming a media icon and sparking "Fernandomania." He became the first rookie to lead the National League in strikeouts.
In 1981, Valenzuela was awarded the NL Cy Young Award, NL Rookie of the Year, a Silver Slugger Award, and won the 1981 World Series with Los Angeles.
Valenzuela was named to six All-Star teams from 1981-1986. He also won an additional Silver Slugger Award in 1983, the Gold Glove Award in 1986, and was the National League wins leader in 1986. He went on to win the World Series with the Dodgers again in 1988.
Valenzuela pitched a no-hitter on June 29, 1990 against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 6-0 victory.
In 1991, Valenzuela was released by Los Angeles and signed with the then-California Angels. After spending the 1992 season in the Mexican League, he would find himself playing for numerous MLB teams from 1993 to 1997, including the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and the Cardinals.
Despite this, Valenzuela is a beloved Dodgers icon. His number was officially retired by the organization on Aug. 11, 2023. He was also inducted into the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame in 2003, the Caribbean Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013, and the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
