Dodgers Castoff Gets Honest About Being Traded From LA at Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers traded right-handed starting pitcher Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox for outfield prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard ahead of last week's trade deadline.
May was rumored to be a potential trade option for the Dodgers, as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. There is also not any room in the rotation for May with the returns of starting pitchers Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.
“I was kind of pushed out,” May said to reporters about being traded. “We had quite a few guys there in that organization. I couldn’t be more excited. It’s thrill to be here and be a part of it.”
The Dodgers initially drafted May in the third round of the 2016 draft, and Los Angeles won two World Series during his time with the organization. He did not pitch at all in 2024 after undergoing a series of surgeries over the past few years but was one of the Dodgers’ few starting pitchers to stay healthy this season.
May said he is sad to leave the franchise he has spent his entire career with. However, he is excited to take on a more prominent role in the Red Sox’s rotation.
“It was definitely a ride of emotions, up and down. Definitely sad leaving because I’ve been there for my whole career, but definitely very, very excited to be joining this organization and hope for a playoff push,” May said.
May confirmed that the trade was a collaborative decision between the Dodgers and himself. If he were to stay with Los Angeles, the Dodgers likely would have converted him into a reliever.
But May wanted to keep his role as a starting pitcher even if it meant leaving the organization.
“Communication was great,” May said. “It was kind of just like, if things kind of fit perfect on both ends, then we can make it work. I don’t think they were trying to push anything, but it worked on both sides. So I’m excited to be here.”
May was scheduled to make his Red Sox debut on Friday against the Houston Astros. Boston ultimately replaced May with All-Star right-hander Lucas Giolito, and May will now make his debut on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.
