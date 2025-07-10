Dodgers Castoff Pitcher Wastes No Time Finding New Home in NL
Just days after the Los Angeles Dodgers released Luis Garcia on July 4, the Washington Nationals signed the right-handed relief pitcher to a major league deal.
Garcia cleared waivers and decided to enter the free agent market, where he landed the contract with the Nationals.
The Dodgers had signed Garcia to a minor league deal over the offseason. He logged a 5.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 appearances before Los Angeles released him and recalled reliever Noah Davis in a corresponding move.
Three days before the Dodgers designated him for assignment, Los Angeles reactivated Garcia from the 15-day IL. The 38-year-old was sidelined with a right adductor strain throughout June.
Coincidentally, the Dodgers also signed Garcia to a minor league deal as an international free agent in 2004. Then, Los Angeles traded him to Washington in 2009 but he did not make an MLB appearance with either team at the time.
The Nationals are currently in second-to-last place in the National League and will not be contenders for the postseason this year. Washington also has a young bullpen with eight of the 10 listed relievers on their MLB depth chart being born in 1998 or later.
Adding Garcia into the mix will give the Nationals some more depth and experience in their bullpen. He has competed in 13 MLB seasons and made MLB appearances with seven teams throughout his career.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers have four of their strongest relievers on the injured list. Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, Michael Kopech and Evan Phillips all played key roles throughout the Dodgers’ postseason run in 2024 but have sustained a variety of injuries this season.
Los Angeles has also lacked consistency in the bullpen. Davis, who replaced Garcia on the roster, was optioned after the Dodgers’ 18-1 loss against the Houston Astros. Then, reliever Jack Little, who replaced Davis, was optioned one day after being recalled.
A few relievers have secured regular roles in the bullpen this season. Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia, Jack Dreyer, Anthony Banda and Ben Casparius have stayed part of the Dodgers’ active roster all season.
Garcia's time with the Dodgers did not last long, but he should be able to take on a more significant veteran role for the Nationals.
