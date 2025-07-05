Dodgers Option Reliever After Nightmarish Outing vs. Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers have optioned right-hander Noah Davis after surrendering 10 earned runs in just 1.1 innings of work on Friday evening against the Houston Astros.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Jack Little has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Little is sporting a 3.60 ERA across 35 frames in the minors this season.
Davis took the brunt of the embarrassing loss against the Astros, but the final score of 18-1 was the worst home loss in Dodgers franchise history.
Manager Dave Roberts seemed to perfectly encapsulate all Dodgers' fans feelings after the torrential run scoring.
"That was one you want to flush as soon as possible," Roberts said. "I don't think there were many positives from this night."
All-Star catcher Will Smith had a solo home run in the second inning — one of just six Dodgers hits that evening — and an extravagant fireworks show for the Fourth of July was held at Dodger Stadium after the game, but to the skipper's point, there was not much to celebrate.
As for Davis, he came into the game with three earned runs in 4.2 total innings in the big leagues this season, but got his ERA down to 4.34 in 20 appearances in Triple-A.
Little has just one appearance with the Dodgers this season, allowing two earned runs in as many innings against the San Diego Padres on June 19, but it serendipitously came exactly six years to the day that he was first signed to the organization.
The 27-year-old Little will do what he can to try and extend his tenure in the big leagues and make the most of his latest opportunity in L.A.
