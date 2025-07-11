Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Claim Pitcher Off Waivers, DFA Noah Davis

Aaron Coloma

Jul 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Noah Davis (56) delivers to the plate in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed right-handed pitcher Nick Nastrini off waivers and designated right-hander Noah Davis for assignment in a corresponding move.

The Miami Marlins designated Nastrini for assignment July 9, just eight days after claiming him off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. He has not featured in MLB this season.

Davis has made five relief appearances for the Dodgers this season, and had a 19.50 ERA.

