Dodgers Claim Pitcher Off Waivers, DFA Noah Davis
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed right-handed pitcher Nick Nastrini off waivers and designated right-hander Noah Davis for assignment in a corresponding move.
The Miami Marlins designated Nastrini for assignment July 9, just eight days after claiming him off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. He has not featured in MLB this season.
Davis has made five relief appearances for the Dodgers this season, and had a 19.50 ERA.
