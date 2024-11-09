Dodgers Competing With 2 Teams for All-Star Free Agent Teoscar Hernandez: Report
Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Teoscar Hernández is reportedly garnering interest from the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles this offseason, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Both teams are in need of a right-handed slugger, and there are reportedly other teams interested in Hernández as well.
Hernández is a free agent as the one-year, $23 million deal he signed with the Dodgers last January has now expired. It's no surprise to see other teams interested in Hernández, who should be sought after in free agency following a career-year during the 2024 MLB season. Hernández hit a career-high 33 home runs, made his second MLB All-Star Game, and won the Home Run Derby. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series, and finished the season slashing .272/.339/.501 with 160 hits, 84 runs, 33 home runs, and 99 RBIs.
The good news for the Dodgers is they have the clear advantage in signing Hernández if they want to. Hernández has made it clear multiple times that he wants to remain in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.
“The Dodgers will be my priority in free agency. I will do whatever is possible to return. It’s not in my hands, but if it were I’d pick them,” Hernandez said on ESPN Deportes after the World Series win.
Not only does Hernández prefer to return to the Dodgers, but he considers signing with the Dodgers last January over joining another another team on a multi-year deal one of the best decisions he has ever made.
“That was one of the best decisions I made in the offseason,” Hernández told The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya in September, before the Dodgers became World Series champions. “Everybody was saying it was a bad deal because it was a one-year deal, but for me what is important is to get better and win. I’m glad that I’m here.”
Hernández wants to stay with the Dodgers, he appears to be well-liked in the clubhouse, and numerous fans have indicated they want Hernández back. Regardless of the interest from other teams, the answer seems clear: Hernández should be a Dodger next year. The question remains if the front office plans to re-sign him and match the contract he is looking for.