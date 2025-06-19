Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan Packs Up Locker, Hinting at Roster Move

J.P. Hoornstra

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on June 18, 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to multiple reports, rookie pitcher Jack Little has a locker in the home clubhouse at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Emmet Sheehan could be the roster casualty. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Sheehan was seen packing up his locker one day after making his 2025 debut.

Sheehan was activated from the injured list prior to Wednesday's start against the San Diego Padres. He threw four innings and allowed one run in his first major league appearance since October 2023.

In May 2024, Sheehan underwent an internal brace procedure on his right elbow, ending his season. The 25-year-old right-hander had shown promise in his 2023 debut, going 4-1 with a 4.92 ERA.

Judging by his performance against the Padres, Sheehan looked poised to help a Dodgers pitching staff that currently counts 13 pitchers on the injured list. For now, it appears his second appearance of 2025 will have to wait.

Little, 27, was the Dodgers' fifth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Stanford. He had 10 saves in 26 appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City to go with a 2.20 ERA.

Little made five appearances for the Dodges in spring training. He threw 4.2 innings, allowing four hits, three runs and one walk while striking out four.

After throwing a scoreless inning against the Angels in a Freeway Series game on March 25, Little was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the regular season.

