Dodgers Have Never Practiced Defensive Play That Saved NLDS Game 2
The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3, on Monday night to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NLDS.
For such a dominant offensive team, the Dodgers relied on their defense to ultimately win the game when they entered the final inning up 4-1. After three straight hits off Blake Treinen, the score was 4-3 with no outs and a man on second.
Superstar shortstop Mookie had an idea as Treinen exited the game for Alex Vesia, and that was to execute the wheel play.
“Somebody’s gotta do it,” Betts said. “I figured if there was ever a good time to make a decision and roll with it, that was the time.”
With the Phillies very obviously looking to bunt in this situation, Betts perfectly timed his run from short to cover third while Max Muncy ran to field the bunt. A perfect throw from Muncy back to Betts got the sliding Nick Castellanos out and completely shifted the momentum.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed the lack of practice that went into it, saying that his team "not once" practiced that play.
“For me, that was our only chance, really, to win that game in that moment,” Roberts said.
Muncy spoke to another layer of this play working to perfection, which was the trust that Roberts had in his team.
“Doc trusts us as much as we trust Doc,” Muncy said. “It’s not an easy thing to gain. And so that’s why, in that moment when we started talking, Doc heard us talking, and right away he was on board with it. He didn’t question it. He didn’t have anything to add. He was just like, ‘All right, sounds great. Let’s do it.’ And we went out and executed it.”
Vesia allowed a single to the next batter and then got the second out of the inning, but left runners on first and third for rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki to enter the game and close it out.
Sasaki did just that, generating a groundout from former Dodger and the 2025 NL batting champion Trea Turner.
The Dodgers will look to end the series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night and advance to the NLCS.
