Dodgers Insider Reveals Why Tommy Edman is Surprisingly Out of Lineup Wednesday vs Marlins

Apr 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) runs after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the Miami Marlins in a series finale on Wednesday afternoon.

They will be doing so without Tommy Edman in the starting lineup, despite not starting Monday as the team looks toward an off-day Thursday.

Although being out of the starting lineup for a second game in the same series seems surprising, sources told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain there’s no true cause for concern.

After tweaking his ankle in Tuesday's game, the team wanted to give Edman a true day off before a 10-game-in-a-row stretch. The last time Edman was out of the starting lineup, Monday, he ended up not just making a pinch-hit appearance, but stayed in the game and ended up collecting a walk-off, two-run single in the 10th inning.

Additionally, the ball club wants to keep Kiké Hernández fresh and get him more reps and consistency at the plate.

So far this season, Edman has eight home runs, 24 RBIs, and a slash line of .252/.295/.523 with an OPS of .818. He has been one of the most productive Dodgers in 2025 and aims to keep doing so as the season continues to unfold.

The 2024 NLCS MVP came to the Dodgers by way of a three-team trade last season with the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Dodgers gave up infielder Miguel Vargas, shortstop Alexander Albertus, and shortstop Jeral Perez to Chicago and got the man who would become the 2024 NLCS MVP as well as Michael Kopech, who turned out to be one of the Dodgers' most prolific bullpen arms on the road to October.

Edman will get his full day off Wednesday with the rest of the team off on Thursday, as the Dodgers will start their next series Friday on the road against the Atlanta Braves.

