Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Calls Out Padres, Umpires in Epic Rant
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 8-6, on Tuesday evening in another drama-filled battle between the divisional rivals.
After Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch in the top of the third inning, superstar Shohei Ohtani was pegged in the bottom of the frame. Manager Dave Roberts didn't take too kindly to the umpires issuing a warning to both teams and later claimed that the hit on Ohtani seemed intentional.
“I’m very big on common sense,” Roberts said. “And so for me, for them to issue warnings, I feel it’s common sense for me to ask their thought process and hold them accountable to their decision. That’s all I wanted to know. And I was going to stand aside.”
One pitch before Padres right-hander Randy Vasquez struck Ohtani, he threw a fastball that seemed to be very much inside, and one that Ohtani had to extend his legs and move his body back to avoid being hit. The next offering made contact with the three-time MVP and became part of the reason Roberts was ejected for a 13th time in his managerial career.
“Vásquez took one shot at him. And then hit him again,” Roberts said. “It’s very hard to miss that bad with a right-handed pitcher. For me, if you’re going to do it, own it.
“For me, if they feel that’s warranted on their side, part of baseball, that’s what they feel. I give him credit because they hit him in the leg. Own it, and we move on. It’s not a misfire. I do feel it was intentional. Again, that’s part of baseball, which we all understand.”
Part of what got Roberts so fired up was the lack of explanation from the umpiring crew.
“I wanted an explanation on their thought process. I didn’t come in hot. I just wanted to know why. And at that point in time, I realized later I got tossed, which I didn’t understand or appreciate.”
During Monday's contest, Andy Pages was hit by Padres right-hander Dylan Cease and an elongated stare down ensued. Although no ejections were issued, Friars third baseman Manny Machado spoke after the game on why he believed the hit on the young outfielder was unintentional.
“They got way more superstars over there if we want to hit somebody,” Machado said.
Ohtani is arguably the biggest superstar in the sport. After getting pegged just one pitch after another close call, this kind of reaction from a manager seems more than reasonable.
