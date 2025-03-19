Dodgers Manager Provides Crucial Update on $162 Million Injured Star
The Los Angeles Dodgers are undefeated so far in the 2025 regular season, but their first two contests were without World Series MVP Freddie Freeman.
As the superstar was a late scratch about an hour before the first pitch of the year with similar rib discomfort that nagged him all throughout October, the decision was made to sideline him for Game 2 of the opening series, as well.
Manager Dave Roberts sounded confident when talking about the eight-time All-Star, and, despite Freeman's pleas to play, provided insight on when fans can expect to see him back on the diamond.
"He lobbied hard like he always does, he wants to play everyday, kind of prepared to play but ulitimately conceded to myself and the training staff. It's just too early in the season to potentially put him in harm's way," Roberts said. "[He] feels much better than he did yesterday, my expectation is that he'll be good to go for the Freeway Series."
When the Dodgers touch down in Los Angeles, they will have another trio of spring training games, although they will be taking place in MLB stadiums.
March 23 will feature a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, and then the two teams will then head down the I-5 freeway to Angel Stadium in Anaheim to play another two games.
Freeman has been dealing with his fair share of injuries since the back half of 2024, including one that required surgery in the offseason.
In late September of 2024, with only three games to go until the postseason, Freeman rolled his ankle heading to first on a ground out after an attempt to dodge a tag from the first baseman. This would eventually require surgery three months later.
This certainly didn't hamper his World Series performance as he immortalized himself in baseball lore forever with the first-ever walk-off grand slam in MLB history, along with three other home runs and 12 RBIs on the way to lifting the Commissioner's Trophy and the World Series MVP award.
