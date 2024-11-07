Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Takes Final Shot at Yankees' Jazz Chisholm for Rude Comments
“You’re not a good captain, you’re not a good person. You’re not even a good athlete right now,” said New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm about Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas back in March when he was with the Miami Marlins.
It was a sharp critique, but in the end, Rojas had the last laugh when the Dodgers triumphed over the Yankees in five games to claim the World Series title.
Rojas, who tried not to speak too much about the situation, posted a picture on his Instagram story that had a Tweet saying Rojas got the last laugh.
Rojas was a pivotal figure for the Dodgers this season, earning the respect and admiration of his teammates. His leadership qualities did not go unnoticed, as multiple players acknowledged the positive impact he had on the clubhouse.
In recognition of his contributions, the Dodgers exercised Rojas's $5 million club option for the 2025 season, ensuring he would remain with the organization for at least another year.
Throughout the grueling season, Rojas posted a solid batting average of .283, hitting six home runs and driving in 36 runs. As the primary shortstop, he served as a steadying influence for the Dodgers, who faced various infield changes throughout the year. His ability to adapt and perform under pressure made him an invaluable asset to the team, especially during the postseason.
By opting to keep Rojas, the Dodgers maintain the flexibility to utilize him as their main shortstop as they head into 2025. However, his position may not be guaranteed, especially given his age and recent injury history.
Rojas will turn 36 next year, and the health issues that plagued him in 2024 are expected to persist. He has already announced that he will require surgery this winter to repair a partially torn adductor muscle in his groin, in addition to addressing a sports hernia.
The timeline for his recovery remains unclear, raising questions about whether Rojas will be ready for Opening Day next March. Even if he successfully rehabilitates, it would not be surprising if the Dodgers decided to move him into a part-time role as they seek to bolster their roster during the offseason.
His confidence and self-awareness have been key to his success, allowing him to rise above criticism and remain focused on his contributions to the Dodgers. As he looks ahead to the future, Rojas is determined to keep proving his worth on and off the field.